Côte d’Ivoire Pushes to Close Its $6.56 Billion Energy Funding Gap

Côte d'Ivoire is stepping up efforts to bring electricity to every household by 2030, turning its national energy commitments into projects, reforms and financing decisions. A two-day workshop in Abidjan on 9 and 10 September brought government officials, development finance institutions and technical partners together to examine progress and address obstacles that could slow the country's National Energy Compact.

The task carries a substantial funding challenge, with the Compact estimating investment needs of $15.02 billion through 2030 and approximately $6.56 billion still to be mobilised. Discussions focused on preparing projects for investment, strengthening coordination and making sure the country's energy ambitions translate into measurable improvements in access, cleaner energy and reliable infrastructure.

Millions Gain Electricity as 2030 Targets Draw Closer

Côte d'Ivoire launched its National Energy Compact in January 2025 with four targets for 2030: universal electricity access, clean cooking access for 50 percent of the population, a 45 percent renewable energy share in the energy mix, and an additional $2 billion in private investment. These commitments link the expansion of essential services with a broader effort to attract investment and diversify energy supplies.

Progress in 2025 brought electricity to around 3.56 million more people through 684,735 new connections, representing a substantial expansion in access. Clean cooking access reached approximately 41 percent, and renewable energy accounted for 34 percent of the energy mix, leaving further work to reach the country's targets in both areas.

The implementation picture shows where greater attention is needed, with five of the Compact's 23 actions completed by early 2026, 12 underway and six behind schedule. Priority areas include rules for mini-grids and self-generation, tariff adjustments, the electricity sector's financial sustainability, bioenergy, clean cooking and stronger regional integration.

Preparing Projects That Can Attract Financing

Workshop participants used the Compact Implementation Support Document as a practical roadmap to identify the reforms, project development work and financing measures needed to accelerate delivery. Their discussions covered solar, hydropower, biomass, electricity transmission and distribution, regional interconnections, storage and expanded electricity access, with particular attention to project readiness and financial viability.

Souleymane Soro, Deputy Chief of Staff to the Minister for Mines, Oil and Energy, said the government was committed to advancing reforms, preparing projects and coordinating with implementing bodies. He stressed that identified priorities must become coherent actions that can be monitored and measured, giving the implementation process a clearer basis for tracking results.

Wale Shonibare, the African Development Bank's Director of Financial Solutions, Energy Policy and Regulation, described Côte d'Ivoire as starting from a strong position because of its developed electricity system, private participation in generation and role in regional electricity trade. He identified the speed of implementation as the central challenge, calling for closer coordination among the government, the African Development Bank, the World Bank and other partners to unlock financing and advance projects.

Stronger Oversight Supports the Next Stage

Marcelin Cissé, Director-General of the Planning Ministry, said the country had established high-level institutional oversight to guide the roadmap's implementation. Participants identified priorities for monitoring and risk management alongside reforms and financing, helping organise the work required to keep projects moving towards the 2030 commitments.

The African Development Bank Group is providing investment financing, technical assistance, project preparation and support in bringing partners together, including through the Programme for the Strengthening of Transport and Distribution Networks. It is supporting the second phase of the Project to Strengthen the Electricity System Infrastructure and Improve Access to Electricity in partnership with the Islamic Development Bank.

Côte d'Ivoire's efforts form part of Mission 300, led jointly by the African Development Bank Group and the World Bank Group to connect an additional 300 million people across Africa to electricity by 2030. Sustainable Energy for All facilitated the Abidjan workshop with support from the African Energy Sector Technical Assistance Programme.