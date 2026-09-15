Tensions Simmer: Houthi Attacks and Gulf Postponements Stir Middle East
Yemen's Houthi forces have launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, escalating tensions along Yemen's Red Sea coast. In response, Gulf Arab States have postponed talks with Iran. As Houthi missile offenses continue, Saudi Arabia increases airstrikes, causing concerns over Middle East stability and global oil supply disruptions.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified their attacks on Saudi Arabia, as officials report operations along the Yemeni western coast by the Red Sea. The escalation has prompted urgent discussions in Riyadh about potential counter-actions.
Meanwhile, Gulf Arab states have delayed scheduled negotiations with Iran, raising fears of a broader Middle East conflict that might jeopardize global oil supplies. Houthis claimed responsibility for missile and drone strikes on a Saudi military airbase, emphasizing retaliation for Saudi-led airstrikes in Yemen.
The conflict has reignited, possibly stalling the global energy market, with crude oil prices reacting to these disturbances. As diplomatic efforts falter, the potential for extensive regional unrest remains a pressing concern.