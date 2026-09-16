India Gears Up for West Indies Series: Young Talent and New Captains Featured

In a highly anticipated series, cricket titans Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma headline India's ODI squad against the West Indies. Meanwhile, young star Vipraj Nigam steps in for the injured Varun Chakaravarthy in the Asian Games squad.

Top-order batter Shubman Gill has been appointed as the Indian captain for the three-match ODI series with wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. Joining them are players Naman Dhir and Auqib Nabi, both making their ODI debut.

The ODI action kicks off on September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. For the T20 lineup, 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been included in Shreyas Iyer's squad as India plays five T20 matches against the West Indies beginning October 6 in Lucknow. After a one-off T20 game against Japan, the Asian Games campaign will commence for India at the quarterfinal stage.