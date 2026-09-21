Australian keeper Inglis pleased with tight finish against Zimbabwe ahead of 2027 WC; praises Ellis' work on batting

Following Australia's one-wicket win over Zimbabwe in the final ODI, Aussie wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis expressed happiness with how his side got to face a tight finish with the 2027 ODI World Cup a year away and hailed pacer Nathan Ellis's work on his batting. During a tense chase of 272 runs, Inglis smashed a well-compiled 103 in 102 balls, his second ODI ton, but it was Ellis (36* in 44 balls, with two fours and a six) and Spencer Johnson (7*) who sealed the deal for Aussies with a ball to go, just when it seemed that a late Zimbabwe resurgance would earn them a consolation win.

Australia had slipped to 246/9 before Ellis and Spencer Johnson held their nerve to complete the chase with one ball remaining. The result completed a fine series sweep, but the manner of the victory was arguably just as significant for the Aussies continuing to shape their 50-over combination ahead of the Cricket World Cup 2027 set to begin in just over 12 months’ time in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

For Inglis, it was precisely the kind of situation Australia can benefit from experiencing now rather than when the World Cup arrives. “I think we are going to get in those situations again. For those guys to have done that today with a World Cup 12 months away, it will leave a good feeling with them, and they will have a better idea of how to go about that situation again next time it arises," he said as quoted by ICC.

The 31-year-old, however, admitted he would have preferred to be there at the finish, but was pleased with the way he had adapted his approach to the longer format. “We just play a lot of T20 cricket now, and it is just me finding the right tempo for one-day cricket, and I think I sort of found that today. Playing in a slightly different role with a younger team, I have probably got to take some more responsibility in batting at No. 4,” Inglis said.

The innings was particularly relevant for Inglis with only 42 ODIs to his name as he continues to find his role in the side featuring several players with limited experience in the 50-over format. Batting at No.4 and walking in with the score at 25/2, he saw an opportunity to take greater responsibility through the middle overs rather than approach the innings purely through the lens of his T20 game.

"The way I wanted to play was to sort of own those middle overs, just keep the scoreboard ticking over and be there towards the end," he added. "I was not there right at the end, but to get there until the 40th over and get a hundred, I'm happy with it."'

Inglis further credited Nathan Ellis, who made sure Australia crossed the line with an invaluable 36* off 44, which included hitting the first ball of the final over for six after the visitors had entered the over needing nine. "I know it [his batting] is something he works on a lot," Inglis said.

"He obviously plays a lot of T20 cricket, and when he comes into bat, he has got the ability to hit a long ball. It was a great shot and got us on the front foot in that last over." The next opportunity comes quickly, with Australia travelling to South Africa for another three-match ODI series, beginning September 24. (ANI)