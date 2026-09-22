Asian Games 2026: First Gold comes home as spinners bowl India to women's cricket title

The Indian women's team continued their sensational run at the continental level, capturing their second successive Asian Games gold medal as after fireworks from Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, the spinners bowled Women in Blue to a massive 147-run win in the title clash against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. With this win, India has secured their first Asian Games gold of this edition, having already secured four silvers and two bronze medals. This is India's seventh medal at the ongoing Asian Games. In reply to India's massive 216/3, Sri Lanka folded for 69 in 15.4 overs.

During the run-chase of 217 runs, Chamari Athapaththu and Imesha Dulani did not get a fine start as Dulani became Shafali Verma's first victim, stumped by Richa Ghosh for three runs. Sri Lanka was 18/1 in 2.5 overs. Skipper Chamari on the other hand, looked in fine nick, scoring two boundaries each against Nandini Sharma and Kranti Gaud in their respective overs.

Hasini Perera was the second victim of Shafali, handing an easy catch to Bharti Fulmali at cover as she came down the pitch for a big hit. Sri Lanka was 30/2 in 4.2 overs Hasini was gone for a three-ball duck. Sri Lanka ended the powerplay at 41/2 in six overs, with Chamari (27*) and Kavisha Dilhari (6*) unbeaten.

Deepti Sharma, who had dismissed the Lankan skipper in the Asia Cup final, had the last laugh in Japan too, removing her for 21-ball 29, with five fours, with Bharti getting another catch. Sri Lanka was 43/3 in 6.5 overs. Spinners continued to enjoy the wicket-taking party as Harshitha Samarawickrama (0) was caught and bowled by Shreyanka Patil for a two-ball duck. Sri Lanka were 44/4 in 7.3 overs.

Shree Charani also registered her name among wicket-takers, getting Hansima Karunaratne for one run in four balls. Sri Lanka was 49/5 in 8.4 overs, with Bharti Fulmali getting another catch. The collapse continued, with each wicket getting India close to the gold. Deepti removed Kavisha Dilhari for 13-ball 11. SL was reduced to 49/6 in 9.1 overs.

Sri Lanka continued to lose a wicket every over, with Charani getting Kawya Kavindi (two in six balls) in the 11th over. SL was 52/7 in 10.2 overs. Sugandika Kumari became Deepti's third victim, dismissed for a 12-ball three. Sri Lanka was 63/8 in 13.1 overs.

Mithali Ayodhya's run-out restricted Sri Lanka to 64/9 in 15th over. Shreyanka Patil got the final wicket as Sri Lanka was restricted to 69 all out in 15.4 overs. Deepti (3/6 in four overs) and Charani (2/13 in four overs) were the top bowlers for India. Shafali (2/3 in two overs) and Shreyanka (2/9 in 1.4 overs) were also exceptional.

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana’s 79 and a late assault from Richa Ghosh helped Harmanpreet Kaur-led India post a daunting 216/3 against Sri Lanka in the women’s cricket gold medal match at the Asian Games 2026. Batting first, India made a brisk start as opener Smriti Mandhana struck two boundaries in the opening over bowled by Sugandika Kumari.

Mandhana maintained the aggressive approach in the third over, hitting two successive sixes off Kumari as India reached 25/0. In the following over, Shafali Verma and Mandhana added 15 runs off Mithali Ayodhya’s over to take India’s score to 40/0. During the fifth over, bowled by Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu, Mandhana and Verma continued their attacking display, smashing 19 runs, including three sixes, as India raced to 59/0. At the end of the powerplay, the Women in Blue had strengthened their position, reaching 67/0.

On the second ball of the 10th over, Mandhana brought up her 37th T20I half-century. She also became the first woman cricketer to reach 11,000 runs in international cricket. However, later in the same over, Chamudi Praboda dismissed Shafali, who scored a brisk 48 off 29 balls, including three fours and three sixes. Praboda also broke India’s crucial 99-run opening partnership. After the end of the 13th over, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Mandhana took India to 123/1. However, on the fourth ball of the 15th over, Kavisha Dilhari broke the 42-run partnership for the second wicket by dismissing Harmanpreet Kaur for 19 off 17 balls, including three fours, as India reached 142/2.

The runs continued to flow as Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana combined to score 15 runs off Chamudi Praboda’s 16th over, taking India to 157/2. Sri Lanka got the much-needed wicket of Smriti Mandhana when Sugandika Kumari dismissed the Indian opener for a 45-ball 79, including five fours and seven sixes, on the fifth ball of the 17th over, with India at 163/3.

However, Richa Ghosh kept the momentum going in the following over, smashing 14 runs off Kawya Kavindi as India raced to 182/3 despite losing Mandhana in the previous over. During the 20th over, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh took the attack to Mithali Ayodhya, smashing 17 runs as India posted a daunting 216/3, the highest-ever total in women’s cricket at the Asian Games.

Richa remained unbeaten on 49 off 22 balls, including six fours and three sixes. For Sri Lanka, Chamudi Praboda, Kavisha Dilhari and Sugandika Kumari claimed one wicket each. Brief Scores: India: 216/3 (Smriti Mandhana 79, Richa Ghosh 49, Chamudi Praboda 1/34) beat Sri Lanka: 69/4 in 15.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 29, Kaushani Nuthyangana 14, Deepti Sharma 3/6). (ANI)