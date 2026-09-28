Asian Games 2026: Team India faces packed schedule on September 29

Team India will be in action across several disciplines on September 29 at the ongoing Asian Games, with medal events in athletics, shooting, cycling, martial arts and other sports set to headline a packed day of competition. The day begins with surfing, where Anbarasu Kishore Kumar will compete in the Men's Shortboard quarterfinals against the Philippines' Toby Espejon at 4:54 am IST (8:24 am JST). If he progresses, the semifinals are scheduled for 7:47 am IST, followed by the bronze medal match at 9:26 am IST and the gold medal match at 10:35 am IST.

Archery action begins at 5:30 am IST (9:00 am JST) at the Okazaki Chuo Sogo Park Multipurpose Square. Dhiraj Bommadevara and Neeraj Chauhan will compete in the Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination Round. Dhiraj will face an opponent from the UAE or Philippines, while Neeraj takes on Indonesia's Salsabilla Riau Ega Agata. The subsequent 1/8 elimination rounds are scheduled for 9:30 am and 10:15 am IST. In the women's recurve event, Kumkum Anil Mohod will face Mongolia's Bishindee Urantungalag, while Kirti Sharma takes on Vietnam's Hoang Phuong Thao from 9:45 am IST. The 1/8 elimination rounds are scheduled for 10:25 am IST.

Shooting will see a strong Indian contingent in action from 6:30 am IST (10:00 am JST) at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery. Kynan Chenai, Ahvar Rizvi and Shapath Bharadwaj will compete in the Men's Trap Individual Qualification Round and Team Final. Neeru, Manisha Keer and Aashima Ahlawat will feature in the women's trap qualification and team final. The individual finals are scheduled later in the day, with the women's Trap final at 10:30 am IST and the men's Trap final at 12:00 pm IST.

In Kurash, Vipin Kumar will begin his Men's -66kg campaign in the Round of 16 at 6:24 am IST (9:54 am JST) at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final are scheduled for 8:00 am, 10:50 am and 11:45 am IST, respectively. Team events and racket sports will also keep Indian athletes busy through the morning. The Indian women's squash team of Anahat Singh, Jyotsna Chinappa, Tanvi Khanna and Shameena Riaz will face Iran in Pool C Match 2 at 6:30 am IST at the Nagoya Kinjo Futo Arena.

In tennis, Dhakshineswar Suresh will face Indonesia's Gunawan Trismuwantara in the men's singles second round at 6:30 am IST. From 9:00 am, Sumit Nagal will take on South Korea's Seongchan Hong, while Yuki Bhambri and Dhakshineswar Suresh will compete in men's doubles against Kazakhstan's Beibit Zhukayev and Denis Yevseyev. Anirudh Chandrasekar and N Sriram Balaji will also feature in men's doubles against Nepal's Pradip Khadka and Abhishek Bastola. Mixed doubles action will see N Sriram Balaji and Ankita Raina face Hong Kong at 12:00 pm IST.

Canoe slalom, sailing and boxing will add to India's busy schedule. Hitesh Kewat and Pradhyumna Singh Rathod will compete in the men's kayak single heats from 7:00 am IST, while Rina Sen and Pallavi Jagpat will feature in the women's canoe single heat at 7:50 am. Shikha Chouhan will compete in the women's kayak single heat at 8:47 am. In sailing, Prince Noble and Manu Francis will compete in the men's Skiff/49er from 7:30 am, followed by Harshita Tomar and Shital Verma in the women's Skiff/49er FX and Mahi Verma in the Girls' Dinghy/ILCA 4. Vishnu Saravanan, Katya Coelho and Nethra Kumanan will also be in action later in the morning.

Boxing will see three Indians in semifinal action. Parveen will face China's Li Shu in the women's 65kg category at 10:15 am IST, Ankush will take on Uzbekistan's Erkinboev Fazliddin in the men's 80kg category at 11:00 am, while Narender will face Kazakhstan's Oralbay Aibek in the men's +90kg category at 11:30 am. In sports climbing, Joga Purty will compete in the women's speed qualification from 9:00 am IST.

Track cycling will feature qualification rounds in the women's team sprint at 6:30 am, men's team sprint at 6:48 am and women's team pursuit at 7:12 am. The first rounds are scheduled from 11:30 am, with the sprint finals beginning at 12:43 pm. The Indian men's volleyball team will face Qatar in Pool C Match 23 at 12:30 pm IST (4:00 pm JST) at Park Arena Komaki.

The biggest medal rush of the day will come in athletics at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. Dev Kumar Meena and Kuldeep Kumar will compete in the men's pole vault final at 2:50 pm IST, followed by India's Pooja and Supriya Sindigere Basavaraju in the women's high jump final at 3:35 pm. Tanya Chaudhary and Anushka Yadav will feature in the women's hammer throw final at 4:05 pm.

Track finals will begin with Pooja competing in the women's 800m final at 4:20 pm, followed by Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath in the men's 800m final at 4:35 pm. Gulveer Singh and Avinash Mukund Sable will then line up for the men's 5000m final at 4:45 pm.

The day's athletics programme will conclude with three relay finals: the mixed 4x100m relay at 5:18 pm, the women's 4x400m relay at 5:35 pm and the men's 4x400m relay at 5:47 pm. With multiple medal events and qualification rounds spread across the day, September 29 promises another action-packed schedule for the Indian contingent at the Asian Games. (ANI)