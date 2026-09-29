“Made country and family proud”: Manisha Keer’s father after Asian Games silver

Bhopal-based shooter Manisha Keer’s family expressed happiness and pride after she, along with Neeru and Aashima Ahlawat, clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday. Manisha, who hails from Bhopal, began her shooting journey in 2013 and used to prepare at the shooting academy in Bishankhedi in the state capital. Her father, Kailash Keer, said the family was proud of her achievement and recalled how she was selected during her very first trial at the academy.

Speaking to ANI, Kailash Keer said, “Manisha has made the country, coach and the family proud. The biggest thing for us is that she has brought glory to the country. She started her journey in this sport in 2013 and has been winning medals ever since.” He said Manisha was introduced to shooting after her elder sister Sona, who was involved in water sports, was approached by a coach at the shooting stadium in Bhopal.

“Her elder sister Sona was involved in water sports. Around the same time, a shooting academy opened here in Bishankhedi and a coach asked Sona if she knew any child who could take up the sport. Sona suggested Manisha's name, saying she was her younger sister. Manisha cleared her first trial and since then she has been practising at the academy," he said. He further also spoke about the financial challenges involved in shooting, saying the family met Manisha’s initial requirements from their own resources and later the government took care of the expenses.

“Initially, whatever was needed for the child, we managed from our own pocket. Our family was involved in fish farming, and whatever income came from it was used to meet her requirements. Later, the government took care of the major expenses for the children, while we continued to fulfil the smaller needs,” he said. Expressing happiness over his daughter’s achievement, Kailash said his wish now is to see Manisha represent the country at the Olympics.

“We are happy and will remain happy. I pray that everyone, including the country’s officials and people, remains happy. She has brought glory to the country, and that is a good thing. Now, my only wish is that she plays in the Olympics,” he said. Meanwhile, Manisha’s elder sister Sona Keer also expressed happiness over the achievement and said winning a medal at the Asian Games had been her dream for her younger sister.

“I am very happy and it was my dream that she should win. She won a medal last time as well and has won a medal this time too. As a player, the focus is always on making sure that the training given by the coach produces results,” Sona said. Sona said Manisha’s journey had been supported by her coaches, parents and family, adding that she progressed through junior, senior and youth-level competitions before reaching the Asian Games.

“The first support comes from the coach, followed by the support of parents and family. Coming from a middle-class family, you feel that if you are moving ahead, you should take your family forward as well. Her beginning in the sport was very good. She won medals at junior, senior and youth competitions and then reached the Asian Games. There was a phase when she went through a slight downturn, but with continued practice she came back strongly,” she said. Sona further said that Manisha’s next focus is to begin preparations for the Olympics.

“I have even greater expectations from her now. Her main focus is to return and prepare for the Olympics. This is her biggest focus now, and all of us in the family are hopeful that she will represent the country at the Olympics,” she added. The Indian women's shooting team of Neeru, Aashima Ahlawat and Manisha Keer clinched the silver medal in the women's trap team event at the Asian Games 2026 in Japan on Tuesday.

The Indian trio finished with a combined score of 328 points, three points ahead of Kuwait, who secured the bronze medal with 325 points. China won the gold medal with a score of 346 points. (ANI)