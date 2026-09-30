"Don't think too much, don't rush": Chikitha reveals mindset after back-to-back Asian Games archery gold

By Vipul Kashyap Indian archer Chikitha Taniparthi, who secured back-to-back gold medals in women's compound archery and the compound mixed team event at the ongoing Asian Games, expressed happiness over her accomplishment and revealed her mindset as she battled for medals in two back-to-back matches.

Meanwhile, in archery, the Indian women's compound team comprising Jyothi Vennam, Chikitha Taniparthi and Prithika Pradeep defeated China 238-234 to win the gold medal. Earlier, the trio had beaten South Korea 234-233 in the semifinal. Chikitha Taniparthi and Sahil Jadhav also advanced to the compound mixed team final after edging Thailand 156-155 in a thrilling semifinal. Chikitha and Sahil booked a spot in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics with their title win. Speaking after her medal win to ANI, she said, "I am feeling good and we got an Olympic quota for our country. And I want to say thanks to my parents, the coaches, and SAI (Sports Authority of India), AAI (Archery Association of India), the Indian government, and everyone who is part of my journey," she said.

Chikitha, who had immense pressure of playing back-to-back matches, said that her mindset was "Do not think much, do not rush, try to be calm," On the women's compound team final against China, which went neck and neck and saw Team India prevail, Chikitha said that the focus was on trusting the process and also revealed that she was a little sick heading into the final.

Dedicating her medal to her parents, Chikitha also lauded Sports Authority of India (SAI) for their support. "SAI helped me a lot. From 2022, I was practicing there. And I want to dedicate this to my parents and the toy to my mentor, Abhishek Verma," she signed off. (ANI)