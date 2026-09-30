Triple Assault: West Indies slam 3 centuries in single ODI inning in a first; India concede 400+ at home for third time

The fans at Barsapara Stadium became a witness to one of the most stunning ODI batting displays from the West Indies as for the first-time ever, three Caribbean batters touched the three-figure mark within a single ODI inning. From an explosive, no-holds-barred assault by opener John Campbell to a measured, truly ODI style century served by skipper Shai Hope to a classy, but yet merciless ton from a rising Amir Jangoo, the Indian fans experienced Caribbean cricket in different flavours and tempos. As the two-time champions eye an entry into 2027 ODI World Cup through qualifiers, they made fans witness their ruthlessness like they had not experienced in past few years or so.

The first one was a 68-ball 101 from John Campbell, consisting of nine fours and five sixes, coming at a strike rate of over 148. He overtook legendary Viv Richards record of fastest ODI ton by a Windies batter against India, having reached the milestone in just 65 balls, as compared to 72 taken by Viv back in 1983. The explosive batter, who had also reached his half-century in just 29 balls, surpassed 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle's 30-ball fifty against India in 2002, smashed long before T20 was a thing.

Campbell's century stays the fifth-fastest by a West Indies batter overall, with Lara's 45-ball marvel against Bangladesh in Dhaka back in 1999 still standing tall. Then came's skipper Shai Hope's 20th ODI ton in a much more measured style, ending up with 104 in 94 balls, with eight fours and three sixes and a strike rate of over 110.

If Lara's 45-ball century against Bangladesh stood tall, the West Indies legend had to slip one spot down among West Indies' all-time ODI centuries (19 in 295 matches) after Hope scored his 20th in 157 ODIs, the second-most by a WI batter. Gayle occupies the top-spot with 25 centuries in 298 innings. Then came a 70-ball masterclass from 29-year-old star from Trinidad, Amir Jangoo, who ended with 114 in 77 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, scored at strike rate of over 148. In this T20-flavoured century, Jangoo played some exceptional shots that would please any old-school connoisseur of the sport.

Never had ever West Indies scored three centuries in a single ODI inning. This is only the sixth overall instance of the same, with South Africa having done it thrice. Their collective effort also lifted WI to their highest ODI total ever, surpassing the 389 scored against England in 2019 at St George. At the end of 50 overs, WI were 405/7, with Gurnoor Brar (2/96 in 10 overs), debutant Auqib Nabi (0/84 in 8.5 overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/75) being beaten to absolute pulp.

After Proteas' 438/4 at Wankhede back in 2015 and Sri Lanka's 411/8 at Rajkot back in 2009, this is the third time India has conceded 400-plus runs on their home soil. (ANI)