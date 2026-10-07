Maiden T20 ton earns Shreyas Iyer 7th spot in latest ICC rankings

India captain Shreyas Iyer emerged as the biggest mover in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings after his maiden T20I century propelled him into the top 10 for the first time in his international career. Iyer smashed a stunning hundred in the opening match of India's five-game series against the West Indies in Lucknow, earning a remarkable 18-place jump in the rankings updated by the ICC every Tuesday.The 31-year-old right-hander now occupies seventh place among T20I batters, marking a significant milestone in his career.

Iyer's rise also gives India four batters inside the top 10 of T20I rankings, with Ishan Kishan leading the charts, followed by Abhishek Sharma at No. 2, Iyer at No. 7 and Tilak Varma at No. 10. The rankings underline India's batting strength as the reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions. There were also major changes at the top of the T20I bowling charts. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan reclaimed the No. 1 spot from Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed following the conclusion of the Asian Games in Japan, while three new bowlers broke into the top 10 in a busy week for the shortest format.

India spinner Axar Patel gains 16 places to move to seventh, while Bangladesh duo Nasum Ahmed (up three spots to eighth) and Mahedi Hasan (up 10 rungs to ninth) are among the other big gainers. There is also some change in the latest ODI rankings, with players from India and the West Indies among the biggest beneficiaries following the completion of their recent series in India.

In the ODI rankings, Shubman Gill’s record-breaking unbeaten 223 in India’s series-clinching second ODI win over the West Indies in Guwahati has extended his lead at the top of the rankings for batters. He now sits atop with 841 rating points. West Indies skipper Shai Hope moved up two places to sixth on the updated list for ODI batters following his innings of 162 in the series finale, while India veteran KL Rahul joins him inside the top 10 as he gains seven spots to jointly occupy the 10th spot.

Explosive West Indies left-hander Amir Jangoo moved from outside the top 100 to 55th place on the same list, while teammate Jayden Seales (up 12 slots to 10th on the rankings for ODI bowlers) gained a new career-high rating following his four scalps across the series against India. (ANI)