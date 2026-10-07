Afghanistan players earn big recognition, rewards at ILT20 Season 5 player auction

Afghanistan players enjoyed a hugely rewarding International League T20 (ILT20) season five Player Auction, with left-arm fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi topping the players list with a whopping USD 380,000 – a record signing amount for a player in the tournament’s history. Opening batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz also broke the USD 300,000 barrier at the auction with a USD 310,000 deal with the Gulf Giants. In all, a total of 25 players from Afghanistan have been selected in six ILT20 franchise squads. Each team were mandated to include four Afghanistan players in their squads. As per the league’s playing conditions for Season 5, each playing 11 requires a minimum of two Afghanistan players.

The bounty and game-changing opportunities for several established and upcoming Afghanistan players is a result of a strategic partnership between the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the International League T20/Emirates Cricket Board aimed at the provision of sustained and long-term opportunities for the players. The ILT20 has been a beacon of hope and aspiration for many Associate Member countries as well as Full Members like Afghanistan. ACB CEO Naseeb Khan said: “We are delighted at the outcomes of the hugely successful ILT20 Season 5 Player Auction. The auction has raised the profile of Afghanistan cricket like never before. A total of 25 Afghanistan players have earned contracts with the ILT20 franchises, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz earning record amounts of money through their massive bidding.

“This opportunity for our players is a result of our incredible partnership with the DP World ILT20 and the Emirates Cricket Board. We reached a strategic decision with them earlier this year to further expand the game in Afghanistan through the ILT20/ECB’s support. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Chairman of ILT20, Khalid Al Zarooni and League Commissioner Mubashshir Usmani, who were instrumental in the implementation and execution of this partnership. “Zarooni and Mubashshir’s vision for the growth of the game is truly inspirational, which is proven by the ILT20’s game-changing approach for both Associate Members and Full Members like Afghanistan. We are off to an incredible start in our partnership, and we have full confidence that this partnership will continue to support our players and inspire a new generation of Afghanistan stars," he signed off.

Afghanistan players to feature in the ILT20 Season 5 -Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Afghanistan players - Auction Signings: Arab Gul (USD 80,000), Gulbadin Naib (USD 75,000), Qais Ahmad (USD 38,000), Abdullah Tarakhail (USD 10,000).

Money spent on Afghanistan players by ADKR at the auction = USD 203,000 -Desert Vipers Afghanistan players - Auction Signings: Abdullah Ahmadzai (USD 40,000), Nangeyalia Kharote (USD 28,000), Saleem Safi (USD 10,000)

Money spent on Afghanistan players by DV at the auction = USD 78,000 Pre-Auction Signing: Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

-Dubai Capitals Afghanistan players – Auction Signings: Sediqullah Atal (USD 70,000), Karim Janat (USD 40,000), Darwish Rasooli (USD 10,000) Pre-Auction Signing: Noor Ahmad

Money spent on Afghanistan players by DC at the auction = USD 120,000 -Gulf Giants Afghanistan players – Auction Signings: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (USD 310,000), Ibrahim Zadran (USD 65,000), Imran Mir (USD 10,000), Wahidullah Zadran (USD 10,000)

Pre-Auction Signing: Azmatullah Omarzai Money spent on Afghanistan players by GG at the auction = USD 395,000

-MI Emirates – Afghanistan players: Fazalhaq Farooqi (USD 380,000), Allah Ghazanfar (USD 150,000), Faridoon Dawoodzai (USD 10,000) Pre-Auction Signing: Rashid Khan

Money spent on Afghanistan players by MIE at the auction = USD 540,000 -Sharjah Warriorz Afghanistan players: Mohammad Nabi (USD 140,000), Fareed Malik (USD 40,000), Sharafuddin Ashraf (USD 40,000),

Pre-Auction Signing: Waqar Salamkheil Money spent on Afghan players by SW at the auction = USD 220,000. (ANI)