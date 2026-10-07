Maharashtra wins both team titles at 10th AIPA National Pickleball Championship in Kochi

The 10th AIPA National Pickleball Championship 2026 concluded after four days of competition from October 1 to 4 in Kochi. Hosted by the Federation of Pickleball Associations of Kerala (FPAK), the championship was held in the state for the first time. Players from across the country competed in Singles, Doubles and Mixed Doubles across nine age categories, from U-10 to 60+. Maharashtra won the Junior/Senior Championship Trophy with 12 gold, 11 silver and 8 bronze medals. Madhya Pradesh finished as first runners-up with 5 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze, while Tamil Nadu were second runners-up with 3 gold, 2 silver and 3 bronze, according to a press release from AIPA.

In the Veteran Championship, Maharashtra again emerged as winners with 7 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals. Karnataka finished as first runners-up with 4 gold, 7 silver and 3 bronze, while Madhya Pradesh were second runners-up. In U-10, Aaryav Desai (MAH) won Boys Singles, ahead of Rela Parimi (AP). Agastya Shah and Mahir (MAH) took Boys Doubles gold, followed by Rela Karim and Joseph Katuri (AP). Sandra Samson (TN) won Girls Singles, with Kiana Tushar Parekh (MAH) taking silver. Deeya Sambari and Kiana Tushar Parekh (MAH) won Girls Doubles, ahead of Bhavika S and Kruthi Yadav (KAR). In Mixed Doubles, Deeya Sambari and Mahir Desai (MAH) won gold, while Gyananya Gala and Diansh Doshi (MAH) took silver.

In U-12, Hridan Goenka (CG) won Boys Singles, with Ganith Yogamani (TN) and Sumer Patodia (KAR) behind him. Mohd. Asad and Shishir Bobilli (MP) won Boys Doubles, followed by Sumer Patodia and Aithen Sandeeb (KAR). Ganithra Yogamani (TN) took Girls Singles gold, ahead of Shivaanya Pardesi (MAH) and Krishna A.C (KER). Ganithra Yogamani and Sandra Samson (TN) won Girls Doubles, with Ivana P and Krishna AC (KER) in silver. Shivaanya Pardesi and Vishwajeet Phalke (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, followed by Ganith Yogamani and Ganithra Yogamani (TN). In U-14, Vidit Panwar (RAJ) won Boys Singles, ahead of Aryan Deshpande (MAH) and Dhanwanth Sega (TEL). Ansh Goyal and Jeevansh Agarwal (MP) took Boys Doubles gold, with Ibrahim Poonawala and Aryan Deshpande (MAH) in silver. Sanchi Khillare (MAH) won Girls Singles, followed by Joanna Zara Joseph (KAR) and Mischitha Arutla (TEL). Likhita Reddy Kolli and Keerthi YS (KAR) won Girls Doubles, ahead of Sanchi Khillare and Kalash Kshirsagar (MAH). Shrihari Shathayu and Likhita Reddy Kolli (KAR) won Mixed Doubles, with Shriyansha Nandipati and Bhargavkrishna Yalamanchi (AP) in silver.

In U-16, Md. Hanain (KER) won Boys Singles, followed by Aaditya Chandrawat (RAJ) and Vivaan Joshi (MAH). Madhav Krishnadas and Rifu P M (KER) took Boys Doubles gold, ahead of Divyansh Salunke and Swatik Patidar (MP). Aardhya Satpute (MAH) won Girls Singles, with Seerat Arora (RAJ) and Varuni Kishore (DEL) behind her. Sarrah Hakim and Aaradhya Satpute (MAH) won Girls Doubles, followed by Aaradhya Gaud and Aastha Kothalkar (MAH). Aarav Kharkia and Varuni Kishore (DEL) won Mixed Doubles, ahead of Aastha Kothalkar and Dhanush Thakur (MAH). In U-18, Vishal Nishad (CG) won Boys Singles, followed by Gilash (KER) and Ashish Kumar (BIH). Parth Vijayvargiya and Sahaj Agarwal (MP) won Boys Doubles, with Aditya Prajapati and Jigar Verma (JHAR) in silver. Dishita Banthia (MP) took Girls Singles gold, ahead of Stuti (CDH) and Ira Athayan (MAH). Jinisha Kshirsagar and Nikita Sonawane (MAH) won Girls Doubles, followed by Angel Khokhar and Nagita Nishad (HAR). Laksh Khillare and Sanchi Khillare (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, with Panth Sangahai and Aashriya Singh (MP) in silver.

In the 18+ Open category, Deepak Paswan (JHAR) won Men’s Singles, ahead of Rajiv Kumar (BIH) and Saujas Pawar (MAH). Utkarsh Dubey and Aashutosh Mehta (RAJ) took Men’s Doubles gold, followed by Sonu Kumar Vishwakarma and Deepak Paswan (JHAR). Sara Yadav (MP) won Women’s Singles, with Anuja Maheswari (MAH) and Sanjana Sudir (KER) behind her. Anuja Maheswari and Vrushali Thakare (MAH) won Women’s Doubles, ahead of Bhakti P and Jueelee Chavan (MAH). Vrushali Thakare and Ajay Chaudhari (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, followed by Bhakti P and Varun Mittal (MAH). In the 35+ category, I K Mahajan (MP) won Men’s Singles, ahead of Kiran A G (KAR) and Abhishek Bhide (MAH). Dr. Mahendra Gupta and Mayank Narang (MP) took Men’s Doubles gold, with Mayur BS and Naveen CN (KAR) in silver. Sravani Doddala (KAR) won Women’s Singles, followed by Gayatri Mewada (MAH) and Harjeet Pruthi (KAR). Sravani Doddala and Priti Kumari (KAR) won Women’s Doubles, ahead of Umera Salma and Poornima JR (KAR). Sujan Narvekar and Akshata Nimkar (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, with Vishal Choudhary and Sravani Doddala (KAR) in silver.

In the 50+ category, Dinesh Thampi Somnath (KAR) won Men’s Singles, followed by Deepak Jain (KAR) and Jaikar Singh (MAH). Vishad Gupta and Dinesh Thampi Somnath (KAR) took Men’s Doubles gold, ahead of Vijay Kumar S and Satish Banavara (KAR). Sujata Gupta (MAH) won Women’s Singles, with Neetu Sharma (RAJ) and Anupam Ashwath (KAR) behind her. Shunila Kapur and Sujata Gupta (MAH) won Women’s Doubles, followed by Anupam Ashwath and Preethi Kittu (KAR). Nipun Khurana and Sapna Mehta (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, ahead of Salil Gupta and Sujata Gupta (MAH). In the 60+ category, Rakesh Nathwani (MAH) won Men’s Singles, followed by Ashwani Wadhwa (RAJ) and Sharat Kataria (RAJ). Ramesh Rajahmani and Harish AP (KAR) took Men’s Doubles gold, ahead of James Anderson and Lincoln Furtado (GOA). Shunila Kapur (MAH) won Women’s Singles, with Vijaya Maheswari (MAH) and Bindu Banthia (RAJ) behind her. Rakesh Nathwani and Shunila Kapur (MAH) won Mixed Doubles, followed by Reji Varghese and Sherly Kuriakose (KER).

Arvind Prabhoo, President, AIPA, said, “The 10th AIPA Nationals have been a landmark edition for Indian pickleball, bringing together athletes from across the country and showcasing the depth of talent emerging across age groups. Maharashtra’s double championship victory is a reflection of the consistency and competitive strength of its players, while the performances from states across India underline how rapidly the sport is growing. AIPA’s vision has always been to take pickleball deeper into the country and strengthen its grassroots ecosystem, and this is reflected in our decision to host the Nationals in Panipat in 2024, Jammu in 2025 and now Kerala in 2026. Taking the championship to different regions allows us to create opportunities for athletes, build local communities and give the sport a stronger foundation beyond the established centres. We are grateful to FPAK, our sponsors and partners for helping us deliver an edition that celebrates both competition and the growing pickleball community in India.” Jacob Bijo Daniel, President, FPAK, said, “Hosting the 10th AIPA Nationals in Kerala for the first time has been an incredibly proud moment for FPAK. Seeing more than 1,000 athletes and officials come together from across the country has been a testament to the growing popularity and reach of pickleball in India. We are delighted to have provided a platform where young players, senior competitors and veterans could compete alongside each other and create memorable sporting moments. We hope this championship marks the beginning of an even stronger pickleball movement in Kerala and inspires more players and communities to take up the sport.” (ANI)