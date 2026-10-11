Delhi Golf Club ushers in new era of sporting leadership

The Delhi Golf Club has ushered in a new chapter with the election of a leadership team distinguished by its sporting excellence, institutional experience and collective commitment to the Club’s future. The recently concluded Club elections have brought together an accomplished group of national champions, international sportspersons, professional golfers, coaches and experienced individuals, united by a shared commitment to preserving the Club’s rich legacy while taking it to greater heights, according to a press release from Delhi Golf Club.

Amandeep Johl, the newly elected Captain, is a former National Golf Champion, National Coach and professional golfer, with an association spanning five decades in the game of golf. He is joined by an equally distinguished group of sporting personalities.

Gaurav Ghei – A highly accomplished professional golfer and the first Indian to compete in a men’s Major Golf Championship, with a distinguished international professional career. Mansher Singh – An Arjuna Awardee and celebrated international shooting champion who has represented India at the highest levels.

Karan Atwal – A former Junior National Golf Champion with a strong competitive golfing background. Vikram Sethi – A former National Golf Coach with extensive experience in coaching and developing golfing talent.

The newly elected committee is further strengthened by government nominees and other experienced members who bring valuable institutional knowledge, diverse perspectives and expertise in administration and governance. Their collective contribution complements the sporting achievements of their fellow committee members, bringing together a balanced blend of sporting excellence, experience and institutional stewardship in the larger interests of the Club.

What distinguishes this committee is the depth and diversity of its collective experience. Its members bring together not only achievements in competitive sport but also an understanding of championship standards, player expectations, sporting traditions, sound governance and the importance of nurturing future talent. For the Delhi Golf Club, this presents an opportunity to combine sporting expertise with effective governance and professional administration, ensuring that the interests of members, the quality of the golf course and the Club’s distinguished heritage remain paramount.

Speaking on the occasion, Amandeep Johl, Captain, Delhi Golf Club, said, “This committee brings together accomplished sportspersons who have competed, coached and represented India at the highest levels. Our endeavour is to combine this wealth of sporting experience with sound governance and professional administration to ensure that the Delhi Golf Club continues to be a source of pride for its members, maintains a championship course worthy of its rich legacy and, above all, serves as a nursery for nurturing the next generation of golfing champions who will bring glory to India.” With a leadership team combining distinguished sporting credentials, institutional experience and a shared sense of purpose, the Delhi Golf Club is well positioned to strengthen its standing as a premier golfing institution while fostering a culture of excellence, sportsmanship, good governance and member-centric administration.

A committee united by sport, strengthened by experience and guided by a shared vision — committed to its members, proud of its legacy and dedicated to shaping the champions of tomorrow. (ANI)