England announce white-ball squads for Australia series, Bethell and Archer return

England have announced their 16-member squads for the ODI and T20I series against Australia in November, with Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer returning to the ODI side, while youngsters Thomas Rew and Eddie Jack have earned their maiden call-ups to the men's T20I team. Harry Brook will lead both squads as England prepare for the white-ball series, which will feature three ODIs followed by five T20Is across Australia, according to a release from ECB.

Bethell returns after recovering from the knee injury he sustained during England's ODI series victory over India in July. Archer, meanwhile, has been recalled after being rested for England's upcoming tri-series in Pakistan. The ODI squad features four fast bowlers in Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker and Josh Tongue, who will leave the tour after the three-match series as England manage their workloads ahead of the Test tour of South Africa.

England national selector Marcus North said the returns of Bethell and Archer would strengthen the side as it builds towards the next World Cup. “The returns of Jacob Bethell and Jofra Archer for the ODI series means that we will be at close to full strength as we ramp up preparations for a World Cup in a year’s time,” North said.

“The four quick bowlers will then leave after the three-game ODI series as we look to manage them ahead of the Test tour of South Africa,” he added. In the T20I squad, 18-year-old Rew and Jack have received their first England men's call-ups. Rew captained the Young Lions to the final of the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup in February and is the youngest member of the squad.

Both players toured Australia with the England Lions last year. Phil Salt also returns after recovering from the quad injury that ruled him out of England's 3-0 T20I series win over Sri Lanka last month. Aneurin Donald, who made his international debut during that series, retains his place, while Luke Wood has been recalled.

Jos Buttler remains unavailable as he begins rehabilitation following hamstring surgery, while Saqib Mahmood misses out due to a knee injury. North expressed confidence in England's T20I side under Brook and welcomed the opportunity to test the team against Australia in familiar home conditions for the hosts.

“Our T20 team has been in excellent form under captain Harry Brook, and we are looking forward to the opportunity to test ourselves in Australian conditions against a very good team,” he said. “We will have four uncapped players in an exciting T20I squad including Thomas Rew and Eddie Jack, both of whom toured Australia with the England Lions last year, and who earn their first England call-ups,” North added.

England will begin their Australia tour with a 50-over warm-up match against Western Australia XI in Perth on November 7. The ODI series will be played on November 13, 15 and 18 in Perth, Adelaide and Hobart, respectively. The five-match T20I series will begin in Melbourne on November 21, with subsequent matches scheduled in Gold Coast on November 24, Brisbane on November 27, Sydney on November 29 and Canberra on December 2.

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Josh Tongue. England T20I squad: Harry Brook (c), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, James Coles, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Eddie Jack, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Thomas Rew, Phil Salt, Luke Wood. (ANI)