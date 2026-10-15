“We need to show composure”: Conrad urges South Africa to bounce back after 214-run defeat to Australia 

Following South Africa’s crushing 214-run defeat to Australia in the opening ICC World Test Championship clash in Durban, head coach Shukri Conrad stressed the need to address the team’s shortcomings while remaining committed to the approach that has served them well, rather than resorting to sweeping changes. "We obviously need to look at how we can improve the side without being knee-jerk in our reactions," Conrad said ahead of the second Test against Australia, which begins on 18 October in Gqeberha, as per the ICC website.

South Africa were without key pacers Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi for the opening Test in Durban but still fielded an experienced line-up. After opting to bowl first, the hosts made early inroads into Australia’s batting order before Matt Renshaw’s magnificent 190 turned the tide, lifting the visitors from 230/8 to a commanding first-innings total of 390. In reply, South Africa’s batters got starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores, with none managing to reach a half-century, allowing Australia to secure a crucial 106-run lead. The visitors then strengthened their grip on the contest with another assured batting display in the third innings before Josh Hazlewood’s outstanding six-wicket haul dismantled the South African batting order, sealing a comprehensive 214-run victory for Australia.

While Australia were terrific, with sensational catches in the field and accurate bowling to back up their resilient batting, South Africa faltered on occasions, throwing away wickets at crucial stages of the game. This was an area in which Conrad wants to see an improvement. "We need to show composure. But the question is always, 'will it make the boat go faster if we make changes, or will it slow the boat down?' and we are constantly looking at how we make the boat go faster," Conrad added.

Proteas channelled that energy in their World Test Championship title win at Lord's in June 2025, during which the side overcame a first-innings deficit to eventually turn the screws on Australia. Despite being 74 runs behind after the first innings, South Africa didn't give up and kept coming at their opponents. "It doesn't mean you now have to go soul-searching or questioning all the things we have done really well and are doing really well. We just need to get bloody better," Conrad added while suggesting that the hosts were open to changes.

South Africa's squad for the first Test included the likes of Rabada, Corbin Bosch, Dane Paterson, and Gerald Coetzee. "Will there be changes? We have guys in our squad who deserve a crack. So safe to say that might be an option."

One of those players might be Rabada, who is on his way towards making a comeback following a right hamstring injury during South Africa's winter training programme. "Hopefully, Rabada's Rolls Royce will be purring down the highway again," Conrad added.

Conrad also expected better application from his batters. "Dismissals in the batting sit in one of three categories. It's either technical, tactical or mental. And if we're brutally honest, a lot of our dismissals sat in the mental. Is that an easier fix than technical and tactical? Probably not. We haven't played in a while; you come up against arguably the best attack in the world on a really good wicket, and they challenge you in so many respects. Every time we felt we were just getting ourselves out of the woods, we would let them back in," Conrad concluded. (ANI)