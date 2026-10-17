Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna plays basketball with young athletes, inaugurates modern gym in Tiruvannamalai

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday visited the district sports stadium in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, where he played basketball with young athletes and inaugurated a newly renovated, air-conditioned gymnasium.

ANI | Updated: 17-10-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 17-10-2026 10:38 IST
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna plays basketball with young athletes, inaugurates modern gym in Tiruvannamalai
Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna inaugurates a modern gym in Tiruvannamalai (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna on Saturday visited the district sports stadium in Tiruvannamalai on Saturday, where he played basketball with young athletes and inaugurated a newly renovated, air-conditioned gymnasium. During his visit to the stadium, located within the District Collectorate campus, the Minister joined students for a game of basketball and offered guidance on the techniques and rules of the sport, encouraging them to improve their skills.

He later inaugurated the modern gymnasium, which has been renovated at an estimated cost of Rs 20 lakh and opened for public use in the presence of sportspersons. The Minister also inspected the fitness equipment and asked a trainer to demonstrate how exercise routines should be taught to students.

The newly renovated gymnasium will be available to sportspersons free of charge, while members of the public can use the facility by paying a monthly fee of Rs 875, officials said. Notably, Aadhav Arjuna arrived at the stadium at around 7 AM, ahead of the programme's scheduled start at 7.30 AM, according to the schedule issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations.

The Collector was informed of the Minister's arrival and reached the stadium at approximately 7:30 AM, as scheduled, following which the two met. The Collector later presented a memento to the Minister. (ANI)

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