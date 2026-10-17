ISL: SC Delhi fall 2-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in front of massive home crowd

Sporting Club Delhi (SC Delhi) lost 2-1 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in their MG Indian Super League 2026/27 match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. On Friday, SC Delhi's first home game saw 14,971 fans attend, marking a strong turnout for the club's first home fixture. Lalrinliana Hnamte gave The Phoenixes the lead in the first half, but Lee Erwin and Miguel Figueira scored in the second half to give The Mariners all three points, a release said.

For a relatively new club in Indian football, the response at JLN Stadium is an encouraging sign of the support SC Delhi is building in the capital. The Friday night crowd turned out to back the team, giving the club a strong start to its home campaign as it looks to establish itself in the league. SC Delhi started well. Juan Pena tested goalkeeper Vishal Kaith with a long-range shot in the 4th minute, and Lamgoulen Hangshing sent a corner chance over the bar in the 8th. Nora Fernandes then kept the scores level with a good save to deny Rahul Bheke.

The Phoenixes took the lead in the 23rd minute, and it was a goal they had earned. Manoj Mohammad spotted Lalrinliana Hnamte making his move and picked him out with a precise pass. Hnamte took the chance without hesitation, finishing with his left foot into the bottom-left corner, beyond the reach of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant goalkeeper. The strike gave SC Delhi a 1-0 lead and rewarded the intent they had shown since the opening minutes in front of their home crowd. SC Delhi stayed dangerous before the break, with Rodriguinho testing Kaith from distance. Nora Fernandes also made a save to stop Miguel Figueira, and the hosts went into half-time with their lead intact.

Mohun Bagan came out stronger after the restart. Lee Erwin equalised in the 56th minute, finishing Rahul Bheke’s pass. Miguel Figueira made it 2-1 in the 60th minute, set up by Lalengmawia Ralte. SC Delhi pushed for an equaliser. Rodriguinho went close from outside the box in the 72nd minute, and Hnamte sent a shot over the bar in the 90+6th minute. Nora Fernandes also made several saves late on to keep her side in the game, but The Phoenixes could not find a second goal.

SC Delhi leave empty-handed despite leading at half-time and fighting until the final whistle. Having lost both their matches so far, SC Delhi is at the 12th spot in the table. (ANI)