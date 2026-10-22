Harry Brook joins Chris Gayle in elite list after maiden ODI double ton against SL

England white-ball skipper Harry Brook joined West Indies legend Chris Gayle in an elite list after a historic maiden double tonne in ODI against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi on Thursday. Brook unleashed one of the most deadly ODI innings in a while, scoring 202 in 116 balls, with 21 fours and 10 sixes to become England's first-ever ODI double centurion. He also surpassed Indian superstar Shubman Gill's record of the fastest ODI double ton, reaching the milestone in just 114 balls.

Now, with this century, Brook, as per Cricinfo, has joined Chris Gayle as the member of the elite list with a triple ton in Tests, an ODI double ton and a T20I century. Gayle has two Test triple tons, with best score of 333 against Sri Lanka in 2010 alongside 317 against South Africa in 2005. The 'Universe Boss' also has an ODI double ton, a 215-run knock against Zimbabwe in the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. Gayle also has two T20I tons.

Brook scored a monstrous triple ton against Pakistan at Multan in October 2024 and has two T20I tons. His first ODI double ton has also finally come, making him a part of a two-man elite list. In 46 ODIs, Brook has made 1,737 runs in 46 innings at an average of 41.35, with four centuries and eight fifties.

The England captain also completed his 7,000 international runs. Now in 158 international appearances, Brook has made 7,049 runs at an average of 44.89 and a strike rate of over 103, with 16 centuries and 36 fifties, with a best score of 317. Brook loves batting in Pakistan, having made 1,333 runs in 18 matches and 21 innings at an average of 74.05 and a strike rate of 108.19, including five centuries and two fifties, with best score of 317 in Tests.

This year in 11 ODIs, Brook has smashed 567 runs in 11 ODIs at an average of 56.70 and a strike rate of 126.56, including two centuries and two fifties. The England skipper leads the run-scoring charts in international cricket this year, with 1,815 runs in 37 ODIs and 41 innings at an average of 50.41 and a strike rate of 122.63, with four centuries and 11 fifties.

Coming to the match, England was put to bat first by Sri Lanka. England started with a 74-run opening stand between Tom Banton (50 in 51 balls, with nine fours) and Ben Duckett (29 in 39 balls, with two fours). After their dismissal, England was reduced to 85/2. From there, two Yorkshire men, Brook and Joe Root (69 in 66 balls, with eight fours) put on a 159-run stand. Root also got his slice of history, becoming the first-ever Englishman to score 8,000 ODI runs. Now, he has 8,005 runs in 197 matches and 186 innings at an average of 50.66, with 20 centuries and 49 fifties and a best score of 166*.

Towards the end, England was guided to 429/4, with a half-century by Will Jacks (66* in 30 balls, with eight fours and three sixes). Dunith Wellalage (2/56) was the pick of the bowlers for SL, with Eshan Malinga (0/91) and Dilshan Madushanka (0/89) being taken apart in their 10-over spells. Dasun Shanaka was looted for 74 runs in six overs. (ANI)