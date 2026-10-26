Australian Open 2027 concludes ballkids programme; Selects four young Indians to represent India at AO27

The Australian Open successfully concluded the national trials for its AO27 Ballkids Programme at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 13:48 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 13:48 IST
Australian Open 2027 concludes ballkids programme; Selects four young Indians to represent India at AO27
Australian Open 2027 concludes ballkids programme. (Photo/Australian Open) . Image Credit: ANI

The Australian Open successfully concluded the national trials for its AO27 Ballkids Programme at the R.K. Khanna Tennis Stadium in New Delhi. The trials brought together 60 shortlisted participants from across India, who advanced through city-level trials held in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, culminating in the selection of four young participants who will have the opportunity to become Official Australian Open Ballkids and represent the country at the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne, according to a press release.

The selection process began with digital registrations, followed by city-level trials in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, through which 60 participants from across India were shortlisted for the National Trials. Of these, 24 advanced to the final stage of assessments, culminating in the selection of four participants to represent India at AO27. The final stage assessments evaluated agility, coordination, focus, responsiveness, communication and teamwork — essential qualities for supporting matches at a world-class tennis tournament.

The four selected participants will have the opportunity to become Official Australian Open Ballkids and represent India at the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne. The experience will offer first-hand exposure to the scale, precision and intensity of an international Grand Slam, while observing the professionalism, discipline and teamwork that underpin the tournament and gaining a perspective on tennis beyond the playing court. Commenting on the occasion, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Kia India, said, “Kia’s longstanding association with the Australian Open reflects our commitment to celebrating tennis and inspiring the next generation. Through the AO27 Ballkids Program, we are creating opportunities for young Indians to experience world-class tennis and represent India on a global sporting platform. We congratulate the four selected participants and look forward to seeing them at the Australian Open 2027 in Melbourne.”

Building on Kia’s association with the Australian Open as its Official Automotive Partner, spanning over 24 years, the Kia India Ballkids Program reinforces the brand’s commitment to fostering a deeper connection with tennis and creating meaningful opportunities for young people. By enabling selected participants to experience one of the sport’s most prestigious international tournaments, the initiative reflects Kia’s broader philosophy of Movement that Inspires – encouraging participation, nurturing aspirations and connecting communities through sport. (ANI)

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