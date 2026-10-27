"India is a dangerous team": Daren Sammy backs West Indies' showing after India's run riot in NZ

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has stood by his praise for his team's performance against India earlier this month, saying the Men in Blue's explosive batting in New Zealand has underlined the scale of the challenge Windies faced during their recently concluded T20I series. Sammy took to X after India chased down a target of 199 in just 13.2 overs to beat New Zealand by six wickets in the third T20I at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday, securing an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

"Wow…. That’s why I praised my team for what they accomplished in India. India is a dangerous team. #justwow 1. Smaller boundaries 2. Batting paradise pitches 3. Wet ball for bowlers," Sammy wrote on X. The West Indies coach also highlighted the challenges bowlers continue to face in the shortest format, noting that India's aggressive approach had remained unchanged despite the change in conditions and venue.

"Different continent same approach. With bigger boundaries, slightly less batter-friendly pitches, nothing has change. Bowlers still under pressure. Execute or be executed…" he posted. India's dominant run against New Zealand has come shortly after their five-match T20I series against the West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw, with the final match in Bengaluru washed out due to rain. The closely fought series featured strong performances from both sides, with West Indies captain Shai Hope earning the Player of the Series award after scoring 261 runs.

India won the opening match in Lucknow before West Indies levelled the series with a six-wicket victory in Ranchi. The hosts regained the lead with a 14-run win in Indore, but the visitors responded with a 24-run victory in Hyderabad to set up a series decider that ultimately could not be played. Sammy's comments following India's latest performance reflect his assessment that his team had competed well against a formidable batting line-up, despite the pressure placed on bowlers by modern T20 cricket.

India's third T20I against New Zealand provided another example of the visitors' aggressive approach. Chasing 199, India were propelled by a blistering opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs. Abhishek produced a remarkable innings of 113 off 38 balls, striking 11 sixes and nine fours. He reached his century in just 35 deliveries, registering his fourth hundred in men's T20Is and 11th overall in men's T20 cricket.

Sooryavanshi complemented the left-hander with a rapid 45 off 19 balls, hitting four sixes and four fours. Their partnership put India firmly in control of the chase, allowing the visitors to reach the target with 40 balls remaining. The Indian bowlers had earlier restricted New Zealand to 198, setting up a chase that showcased the depth and attacking intent of India's batting unit.

Sammy's reference to boundary dimensions, batting-friendly pitches and the wet ball points to the difficulties bowlers face in controlling high-scoring matches. While smaller boundaries can make it easier for batters to clear the ropes, wet conditions can also make it harder for bowlers to grip the ball and execute their plans. Despite the challenges, Sammy's assessment acknowledged India's ability to maintain their attacking style across different playing conditions. The visitors have won all three matches in New Zealand so far, extending their strong recent record against the Black Caps.

India have won 21 of their 33 T20I meetings against New Zealand, including nine of 14 matches played in New Zealand. The latest victory also secured the series with two matches remaining. The fourth T20I will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday, where New Zealand will attempt to halt India's winning run. The hosts will need to find a way to contain the Indian top order, particularly Abhishek, whose power-hitting has continued to trouble opposition bowling attacks.

For Sammy, India's performances have reinforced the value of the West Indies' showing earlier this month, when they managed to match the hosts across four completed matches before rain prevented a series-deciding contest. (ANI)