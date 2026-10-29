Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United look to extend unbeaten starts in ISL

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FC put their unbeaten starts to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on the line when they meet at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 29-10-2026 16:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2026 16:36 IST
Bengaluru FC, NorthEast United look to extend unbeaten starts in ISL
Ryan Williams in action (Photo: X/@bengalurufc). Image Credit: ANI

NorthEast United FC and Bengaluru FCwil put their unbeaten starts to the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 on the line when they meet at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. The Highlanders were held to a goalless draw by Odisha FC in their most recent outing, when Alaaeddine Ajaraie struck the post from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time. Bengaluru, meanwhile, secured a 2-0 victory over Chennaiyin FC through goals from Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perović, according to a release.

Highlanders Head Coach Juan Pedro Benali remains firm in his belief that his side must approach games with the ambition to win rather than focus solely on defensive numbers, while also backing his Moroccan striker to brush off his error from the spot. “I prefer to win 4-3. I don't want 0-0. I want to win. If there is a penalty tomorrow, Alaaeddine Ajaraie will take it. There is no doubt about it,” said Benali, speaking to the media on the eve of the fixture. Goalkeeper Gurmeet Singh will also be important against a Bengaluru side that has scored five goals in its opening two matches. Having conceded just once in NorthEast’s first three games, Gurmeet stressed the need to remain composed in possession against the visitors’ press.

Bengaluru boss Pep Muñoz praised NorthEast’s identity and tactical flexibility, but believes his side can exploit spaces while maintaining control of the game. “They have an identity, some patterns that they like to create and a clear style of play,” Muñoz said, adding that his team was prepared to face both back-four and back-five systems. Midfielder Lalremtluanga Fanai, meanwhile, stressed the importance of maintaining focus despite the team’s unbeaten start to the season. “We need to focus on the next game. It's not about losing or winning; we want to keep going and show what we can do,” Fanai said.

The sides last met in February 2026, playing out a 1-1 draw at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Braian Sánchez put Bengaluru ahead before substitute Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia equalised for NorthEast in the second half. Muñoz said his squad was in good spirits after a break in Gameweek 3, while NorthEast United also boast a healthy roster. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence in focus

Peru mining pollution case puts children’s health and judicial independence ...

Peru
2
Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Healey seeks to steer UK through 'difficult moment' with low-key budget

Global
3
US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimate

US costs of Iran war rise to over $47 billion, according to Pentagon estimat...

Global
4
Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Israeli exit polls show deadlock, point to setback for Netanyahu

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Clean Energy to Waste Crisis: Australia's Solar Revolution Faces a Billion-Dollar Challenge

World Bank Study Reveals How International Arbitration Is Driving Foreign Investment Growth

Indonesia’s Hidden Tax Challenge: Can Better Banking and Digital Payments Unlock More Revenue?

Manure, Mushrooms and More: How Organic Waste Could Power Farms and Feed Their Soil

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026