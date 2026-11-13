India says will honour duty cuts on Scotch imports from UK

India's ​finance ministry has ‌engaged with ​stakeholders on the issue of ‌bulk Scotch whiskey imports from Britain, and New Delhi will honour duty concessions ‌offered as part of its ‌trade deal with London, Indian trade secretary Rajesh Agrawal said on Friday. The comments ⁠come ​amid ⁠a dispute over dozens of containers of ⁠bulk Scotch held at Indian ​ports, with customs investigators seeking a 150% ⁠import duty despite the trade ⁠pact ​providing for a reduced 75% rate.

The dispute has raised concerns ⁠over the implementation of the trade deal, ⁠which ⁠took effect in July.