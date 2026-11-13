Peruvians flock to see Pope Leo in city he served as bishop

Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2026 15:31 IST
Peruvians flock to see Pope Leo in city he served as bishop

Crowds in Peru's northern city of Chiclayo gathered early on Friday ahead of Pope Leo's arrival for the centerpiece event of his 12-day South America tour, ‌an outdoor Mass with the people who called him their bishop for eight years.

Throngs were headed to an arid field just outside Chiclayo, a city 10,700 km (6,648 miles) from Rome, where the former Robert Prevost, elected leader of the Catholic Church last year, is still known as "Padre" (Father) ‌or "Amigo" (Friend). "We want to see him in person," Noemí Chuman Pasco, 55, a Chiclayo resident who knew Leo when he was bishop ‌from 2015 to 2023, said ahead of his arrival. "May he give us his blessing."

The pope, originally from Chicago, is visiting Peru on the emotional final leg of a three-nation tour. He declared on Wednesday that the country where he served as a missionary for about 20 years was his homeland. Leo was due to arrive ⁠in Chiclayo ​from Lima around 9 a.m. (1400 GMT) ⁠and will stay in the area until Sunday to lead eight events, including a private dinner with the priests who once reported to him as bishop. Chiclayo, ⁠Peru's fourth-largest city, where agriculture supports the economy, has a population of about 620,000.

Magdalena Sequel, 78, a Chiclayo grandmother, said she was overjoyed anticipating the pope's ​arrival and remembered attending Masses he would celebrate as bishop at a local Catholic shrine. "He was always ... very kind and affectionate ⁠with everyone," she said. "He was a humble person, and that humility showed."

Crowds for Leo's visit to Peru have been the largest of his 18-month papacy, with some 3 million ⁠gathering ​in Lima on Wednesday after his arrival from Argentina. The pope also visited Uruguay on the tour. In Chiclayo, people camped overnight at the Pampas de Pimentel, a vast desert park west of the city where Leo was due to lead Mass.

Leo, who began his ⁠South America tour less than a month after lung cancer surgery, has appeared in good form on one of the most intense foreign ⁠tours arranged for a pope ⁠in decades. In Peru, he has enthusiastically greeted crowds on rides in an open-air popemobile, making unannounced appearances on the balcony of the Vatican embassy in Lima, where he was staying, and singing local songs at ‌events.

TRENDING

1
King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio show

King Charles marks 50 years of his youth charity with Elton John on radio sh...

Global
2
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
3
FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

FOREX-Dollar near one-month high as yen edges toward 160 

Global
4
Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Building collapse in Brooklyn kills at least one, injures 10

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Clues Inside Fake AI Voices: What Enhanced FusionNet Reveals About Detection

Behind a Green Label: What Six Building Standards Reveal About Climate Readiness

From Cars to the Grid: The Financial Promise of Giving EV Batteries a Second Use

Can Ethiopia Sustain Its Economic Boom Amid Debt Distress and a Massive Development Funding Gap?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026