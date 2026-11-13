UNESCO Jakarta Visit Focuses on Coordination, Knowledge Sharing and Future Cooperation

The UNESCO Regional Office in Jakarta has held its first courtesy visit with the Indonesian National Commission for UNESCO (KNIU) following the Commission's institutional restructuring. Hosted at Indonesia's Ministry of Culture, the meeting provided an opportunity to discuss coordination under the arrangements introduced by Presidential Regulation No. 31 of 2026. Enacted in May 2026, the regulation placed KNIU's Secretariat under the Ministry, creating a new framework for engagement between UNESCO and its national counterpart.

UNESCO presented an overview of its programmes across education, sciences, culture, and communication and information to help participants understand the range of its work. The Office shared its 2024–2025 programme snapshot, outlining activities and key achievements across the region and providing a basis for discussions about cooperation. The exchange allowed both sides to consider how closer coordination could support engagement across these interconnected areas.

Maki Katsuno-Hayashikawa, Director of the UNESCO Regional Office in Jakarta and Liaison to ASEAN, emphasized that the organization's broad and interconnected programmes require close coordination. She recognized KNIU's important role in facilitating UNESCO's engagement with the Indonesian Government and welcomed the opportunity to deepen mutual understanding. Her remarks highlighted the value of maintaining a close working relationship as both institutions consider their priorities for future cooperation.

Indonesia seeks practical priorities for a stronger partnership

Minister of Culture and KNIU Chairperson Fadli Zon welcomed the opportunity to learn more about UNESCO's programmes and explore areas for collaboration. He expressed interest in closer coordination, technical cooperation, capacity building and knowledge sharing across sectors, together with efforts to raise public awareness of UNESCO's work in Indonesia. A stronger, more structured partnership should have clear and practical priorities that support Indonesia's national development needs and contribute to the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

Knowledge exchanges could strengthen the Commission's capacity

The meeting included Endah T.D. Retnoastuti, Director General for Cultural Diplomacy, Promotion, and Cooperation and Executive Chair of KNIU, who joined discussions on strengthening cooperation. Mardisontori, Director for Cultural Cooperation and Secretary for KNIU, participated in the exchange on UNESCO networks, programmes and institutional capacity. Discussions covered opportunities for KNIU to learn through knowledge sharing and exchanges with other National Commissions, particularly those in Asia-Pacific, and through international cooperation.

UNESCO's 75-year presence offers another opportunity for collaboration

Both sides explored possible activities to commemorate the 75th anniversary of UNESCO's presence in Indonesia as part of their discussion of future cooperation. The anniversary was considered alongside KNIU's interest in increasing public awareness of the organization's work and developing stronger connections across its programmes. These possibilities formed part of a wider conversation about building a partnership guided by shared understanding, practical priorities and Indonesia's development goals.