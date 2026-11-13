Gambhir backs inexperienced Indian bowling attack after 244-run defeat, says "good days will come, bad days will pass" 

India head coach Gautam Gambhir extended his support to his less-experienced seamers after Indian pacers had a tough outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand. Gambhir stressed that good and bad performances are part of the game and an essential part of the learning process. He pointed out that the same unit had previously bowled teams out for 130 and acknowledged that managing an inexperienced attack can be challenging for both the captain and support staff as the bowlers continue to gain international experience.

After bowling New Zealand out for 185 and 134 in the first two ODIs, India's bowling attack endured a tough outing in the fourth match, as the hosts' batters turned the tables to post a formidable total of 333 in their allotted 50 overs. "Good days will come, and bad days will pass too. This is the same bowling unit that has bowled teams out for 130, and days like these are part of the learning process. With an inexperienced bowling attack, things can often become challenging for both the captain and the support staff, as everyone is learning on the job. These are not bowlers who have entered international cricket as finished products; they are still learning and gaining experience," Gambhir said after the match.

Gambhir explained that Gurnoor Brar's role in the bowling attack is to utilise his natural short-ball length during the middle overs, a tactic that proved effective in the first two ODIs. He also praised Arshdeep Singh and Auqib Nabi for their bowling efforts, while pointing out that Auqib was unlucky not to dismiss Will Young early after Rohit Sharma dropped a straightforward catch. Gambhir added that Young made the most of the reprieve, capitalising on the opportunity to score a match-defining century.

"Obviously we have one guy who has that [shorter] natural length, Gurnoor," Gambhir said. "He hits the deck hard, and that is what his job is, to come in the middle overs and try and use that short ball, and that is exactly what he was successful with in the first two games," he noted. "I thought Arsh [Arshdeep Singh] and Auqib bowled really well. Auqib was a bit unlucky because had we got Will Young in that first couple of overs, probably things could have been a lot different. Once you are in, you want to try and make the most of it, and that is what Will Young did. He got those two chances, and he made the most of it, and someone who gets 120 when you are batting first, obviously, you have capitalised on the opportunities," he concluded.

Will Young’s fluent century (125 off 108 balls) and Matt Henry's career-best ODI figures (6/27) set the tone, while crucial knocks from Tim Seifert (58 off 48 balls) and Finn Allen (41 off 30 balls) guided the hosts to a massive total of 333. Put in to bat by India, New Zealand's top order dominated proceedings, with Will Young and Tim Seifert providing a brisk start to lay the foundation for a formidable total. Chasing 334, India faced a daunting task against the hosts' potent pace attack but suffered a dramatic batting collapse.

The emphatic victory helped New Zealand cut India's series lead to 2-1, setting up a crucial final fixture on Sunday. (ANI)