India Test captain Shubman Gill confirmed that the team is likely to field seven specialist batters and four fast bowlers in the first Test against New Zealand, beginning November 19 in Wellington. However, he remained undecided on the pace combination, highlighting the need for bowlers capable of extracting bounce and hitting the deck as the pitch is expected to flatten from the third day.

Gill was speaking to the reporter on the eve of India's first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. "We plan to play seven proper batters in the Test series against New Zealand. We will be playing with four pacers for sure. All our fast bowlers have done well, and it is a good headache to have," Gill said.

"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones will play. From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill added. Gill also emphasised the importance of contributions from the eighth and ninth positions in the batting order, highlighting the batting abilities of Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj, while identifying Nitish Kumar Reddy as a strong option who can provide additional batting depth.

"Ideally, we are looking at having seven specialist batters, with the eighth and ninth positions depending on the combination we choose. Akash Deep can contribute with the bat, and Anshul Kamboj can also bat a bit. Even if we go with Nitish Kumar Reddy, he is a proper batter. So, we'll assess the options and decide what kind of combination we want to go with and what works best for the team," Gill concluded. India will be aiming to complete a clean sweep of series victories in New Zealand after already securing the T20I and ODI titles. Gill missed the final two ODIs in Mount Maunganui after being released from the squad last week to focus on preparations for the upcoming Test series. (ANI)