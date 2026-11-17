New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra is set to return to action in the upcoming Test series against India after spending two months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury sustained during a promotional shoot in September. The 26-year-old admitted missing the five T20Is and three ODIs against India, revealing that watching his teammates play gave him a sense of FOMO.

Ravindra said he had completed eight weeks of rehabilitation with the support of medical and fitness staff and had resumed batting practice over the past three to four weeks ahead of his return at his home ground in Wellington. The first Test against India starts on November 19. The second one, in Christchurch, starts on November 27.

Ravindra was speaking to the reporter on the eve of New Zealand's first Test against India in Wellington on Tuesday. "I think watching the guys play on TV, you get a little bit of FOMO [fear of missing out]. You want to be out there. And yeah, I'm super looking forward to it, especially in Wellington, back at your home ground. So I'm really looking forward to it," Ravindra said.

"It's been a lot of rehab," Ravindra said. "I think from dislocation, it's been eight weeks. So I had a great support group of doctors, physios, etc. S&C [strength and conditioning] trainers, and obviously being able to do a lot of batting in the last sort of three or four weeks," he added. Ravindra said he has enjoyed returning to red-ball training, allowing him to focus solely on Test cricket after spending time in the white-ball setup. He added that the switch has helped him work on his batting at his own pace without putting unnecessary pressure on the bowlers.

"I think when you're thinking about training, instruction, training, it's nice to just lock in on red-ball stuff. We obviously know, to be fair, although the one day work, it's sort of look like Test match batting at times. So there's probably a little bit of that. But yeah, it's been nice to just get the red ball and white pads and not worry about too much sort of putting pressure back on bowlers, but doing it in my own way," Ravindra added. New Zealand will next embark on a crucial four-Test tour of Australia, featuring the traditional Boxing Day and New Year's Tests. The Black Caps currently sit atop the World Test Championship standings with 72.22 percentage points, narrowly ahead of defending champions South Africa, who are placed second with 71.43 percentage points. (ANI)