West Indies likely to host India for T20Is in USA or Canada in 2027

West Indies are set to host India for T20Is in the United States or Canada next year, with Washington DC, Los Angeles and Toronto among the potential venues, as the Caribbean side looks to expand its presence in North America, according to Cricinfo. The Future Tours Programme (FTP) for 2027-31 is currently being finalised, with Full Members discussing the details at the ICC's quarterly meetings recently held in Bali. West Indies are set to begin the new cycle by hosting India in July for an all-format tour, likely comprising two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

According to the Cricinfo report, two of the T20Is are expected to be played in North America, with both matches scheduled to take place at the same venue. Washington DC and Toronto are emerging as the leading options, while Pomona, the cricket venue for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, and Lauderhill in Florida are also being considered. West Indies have regularly played matches at Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill over the past decade. Cricket West Indies (CWI) has further strengthened its ties with Cricket Canada through the GT20 Canada, with the tournament's recently concluded season being held entirely in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

West Indies could also play matches at the Oakland Coliseum, which has hosted Major League Cricket (MLC) fixtures over the past two seasons, and in Vancouver in the future. West Indies currently have no plans to host a historic Test match in North America, with the focus remaining on white-ball cricket, particularly T20Is, for now. The team is, however, expected to have several Test assignments in the upcoming Future Tours Programme (FTP), with most series likely to comprise two or three matches.

A major highlight of the schedule will be West Indies' tour of the UK in 2028, when one of the Tests is expected to be played at Lord's to mark 100 years since the team's first-ever Test match. West Indies made their Test debut against England at Lord's in June 1928, losing by an innings and 58 runs. CWI chair Kishore Shallow said expanding cricket's presence in North America is a key part of the board's strategy, citing growing investment in the US, upcoming sporting events and the region's sizeable Caribbean and Indian diaspora.

"It is really part of our strategy to expand in North America. I think that is critical for us and for cricket. There obviously has been investment over the years from the ICC into the US, with the T20 World Cup played there and the Olympics coming. I think it's necessary for us and certainly Cricket West Indies has a major role to play in expanding and capitalising on the U.S. and North American market, where there is a significant Caribbean and Indian diaspora," CWI chair Kishore Shallow said as per Cricinfo. "So that's why we are having discussions over hosting matches there. Hopefully the ICC can also help cement that market because it's significant for the development of the sport," he said. (ANI)