Delhi Capitals head coach Sourav Ganguly admitted that it was difficult for the franchise to part ways with India spinner Kuldeep Yadav, describing him as a "very special cricketer", while explaining the thinking behind his high-profile trade to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Kuldeep was traded to LSG in exchange for wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who returned to Delhi Capitals at a revised fee of Rs 15 crore, after being acquired by LSG for a record Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

"It was a tough trade because Kuldeep is a very special cricketer. He's been with Delhi Capitals for a long period of time, but in the IPL, with 10 teams, it's always about that one balance factor. And we were looking at a batsman. We got a domestic batsman in Rishabh Pant, who's done well for Delhi. Someone whom I rate very, very highly. But it was very hard to let Kuldeep go, and with Axar and Ashutosh, releasing them was a complete no-no. They are very important part of our squad," Ganguly said on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retention Special'. Kuldeep, who was retained by Delhi at his existing fee of Rs 13.50 crore, will now represent LSG, while Pant returns to the franchise where he played from 2016 to 2024 and previously served as captain.

Ganguly also spoke about the franchise's broader retention and release strategy, saying decisions were based on performances, team requirements and the players available in the auction pool. "It's very difficult to pinpoint the exact thought process behind the releases and retentions. It's obviously about performance, who the franchise values and who the franchise thinks is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL. It is also about what's available at the auction. It's a small auction, so the franchise factors in the performance of the last two years and what it feels is required for the next three years. So, there is no thumb rule that this is right or that is wrong. It's just about faith and belief," he said on JioStar's 'IPL 2027 Retention Special'..

Delhi Capitals retained 16 players ahead of the IPL 2027 season, with captain Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Pant and Prithvi Shaw among the prominent Indian names in the squad. The franchise also retained overseas players David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs, while young Indian talents Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Zeeshan Ansari were also included in the retained list.

The nine players released by the franchise include Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Ajay Mandal, Abhishek Porel, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc. Starc's release came after the Australian pacer informed the franchise and the BCCI about his unavailability for the IPL 2027 season amid workload concerns.

Delhi Capitals have nine slots to fill at the mini-auction, with Rs 39.50 crore remaining in their purse. The auction is scheduled to be held in Goa on December 16, 2026. Ganguly, meanwhile, expressed excitement about taking charge as head coach of the Delhi franchise, marking his first stint in the role in the IPL.

"It is my first time as head coach in the IPL. I did it for Pretoria Capitals last year, but I am very excited. The IPL is a very different challenge. I have been involved with DC in different ways, more so as the Director of Cricket, obviously organising everything when Ricky was the head coach. Now that I will be the head coach, I will be at the centre of taking this team forward," he said. (ANI)