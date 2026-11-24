Teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi produced a record-breaking performance, smashing the fastest double century in List A cricket, as India A defeated the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven wickets in their Group B clash of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground on Tuesday. Notably, the left-hander had also smashed the fastest List A fifty and hundred earlier in the same innings.

The 15-year-old hammered 204 off just 53 deliveries, including 28 sixes and seven fours, as India A chased down the target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, reaching 254/3 and securing a place in the semi-finals with 214 balls to spare. Sooryavanshi reached his century in just 28 balls, surpassing Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of a 29-ball hundred to register the fastest century in List A cricket. He also broke the Indian record of a 32-ball century, previously held by his Bihar teammate Sakibul Gani.

The youngster continued his assault, bringing up 150 in just 40 deliveries to record the fastest-ever 150 in List A cricket. He then went on to create history by completing his double century in just 52 balls, surpassing Chad Bowes' previous record of a 103-ball double ton for Canterbury against Otago in the Ford Trophy in 2024. Sooryavanshi's 28 sixes also set a record for the most sixes hit in an innings in all professional cricket. His explosive batting helped India A reach 100 in just five overs, registering the fastest team hundred in List A cricket.

The teenager began his assault after watching two dot balls in the opening over, hitting three consecutive sixes to collect 19 runs from the first six deliveries. He raced to his half-century in just 16 balls, having struck eight sixes by that stage. Despite the early dismissals of opening partner Abhishek Sharma (12 off five balls) and Prabhsimran Singh (three), Sooryavanshi continued to dominate the UAE bowling attack. He struck 30 runs in the seventh over alone before bringing up his 150 and then his double century.

Sooryavanshi was dismissed on the very next delivery after reaching the 200-run mark, attempting another lofted shot that was caught by UAE's Aryansh Sharma. His dismissal left India A five runs short of victory, with Rinku Singh completing the chase in the 15th over with a six. Notably, of the 254 runs scored by India A, Sooryavanshi accounted for 204, while the remaining batters contributed 50 runs collectively.

Earlier in the match, Earlier, former India domestic batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia struck a career-best List A century of 130 off 144 balls to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recover from early jitters and post 249/8 against India A in their Group B clash. After opting to bat first at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, UAE lost two early wickets as India A pacers Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan reduced UAE to 20/2 inside the first six overs.

Rana provided India A with an early breakthrough, dismissing Aryansh Sharma for two in the opening over. Khan then removed Ansh Tandon for eight in the sixth over, leaving UAE in trouble. Coming in at number three, the 35-year-old Harpreet steadied the innings alongside Muhammad Shahdad, who scored 28 off 46 deliveries. The duo added 71 runs for the third wicket before Harsh Dubey dismissed Shahdad leg-before in the 22nd over, reducing UAE to 91/3.

Harpreet continued to anchor the innings and added 60 runs with Ethan D'Souza, who contributed 25 off 37 balls, for the fourth wicket. India A captain Tilak Varma rotated his bowling options to break the partnership, with Shahbaz Ahmed dismissing D'Souza in the 35th over. Arshad Khan struck again in the next over, removing wicketkeeper Aftab Alam for two as UAE slipped to 154/5.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Harpreet continued to build his innings and accelerated towards the final 10 overs. He brought up his seventh List A century off 120 balls before adding boundaries to push UAE towards a competitive total. His innings included 12 fours and four sixes. Harpreet was eventually dismissed by Arshad Khan on the first ball of the 47th over. Arshad then removed Ibrar Ahmad for a golden duck on the next delivery to complete his four-wicket haul.

Arshad finished with figures of 4/43, while Harsh Dubey, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge picked up one wicket each. Harshit Rana also claimed a wicket but conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs. UAE captain Basil Hameed provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 36 off 36 balls. He helped UAE take 14 runs off Harshit Rana in the penultimate over and helped his side reach 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs. (ANI)