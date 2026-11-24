India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripted history on Tuesday by smashing the fastest-ever century in List A cricket, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls during the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Doha. Sooryavanshi reached his century off 28 deliveries, surpassing Australian batter Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of a 29-ball hundred, which he scored during the Marsh Cup 2023-24 clash between South Australia and Tasmania.

Sooryavanshi was unbeaten on 103 off 28 balls (at the time of writing), having struck 14 sixes and four boundaries in a remarkable display of power-hitting. South Africa's AB de Villiers occupies the third spot on the list, having scored a 31-ball century against the West Indies in Johannesburg in 2015.

Sooryavanshi's explosive innings propelled India A to 122/2 in just 6.3 overs as they chased the 250-run target set by the UAE. Earlier, former India domestic batter Harpreet Singh Bhatia struck a career-best List A century of 130 off 144 balls to help the United Arab Emirates (UAE) recover from early jitters and post 249/8 against India A in their Group B clash.

After opting to bat first at the University of Doha for Science and Technology Cricket Ground, UAE lost two early wickets as India A pacers Harshit Rana and Arshad Khan reduced UAE to 20/2 inside the first six overs. Rana provided India A with an early breakthrough, dismissing Aryansh Sharma for two in the opening over. Khan then removed Ansh Tandon for eight in the sixth over, leaving UAE in trouble.

Coming in at number three, the 35-year-old Harpreet steadied the innings alongside Muhammad Shahdad, who scored 28 off 46 deliveries. The duo added 71 runs for the third wicket before Harsh Dubey dismissed Shahdad leg-before in the 22nd over, reducing UAE to 91/3. Harpreet continued to anchor the innings and added 60 runs with Ethan D'Souza, who contributed 25 off 37 balls, for the fourth wicket. India A captain Tilak Varma rotated his bowling options to break the partnership, with Shahbaz Ahmed dismissing D'Souza in the 35th over. Arshad Khan struck again in the next over, removing wicketkeeper Aftab Alam for two as UAE slipped to 154/5.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Harpreet continued to build his innings and accelerated towards the final 10 overs. He brought up his seventh List A century off 120 balls before adding boundaries to push UAE towards a competitive total. His innings included 12 fours and four sixes. Harpreet was eventually dismissed by Arshad Khan on the first ball of the 47th over. Arshad then removed Ibrar Ahmad for a golden duck on the next delivery to complete his four-wicket haul.

Arshad finished with figures of 4/43, while Harsh Dubey, Shahbaz Ahmed and Suryansh Shedge picked up one wicket each. Harshit Rana also claimed a wicket but conceded 63 runs in his 10 overs. UAE captain Basil Hameed provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 36 off 36 balls. He helped UAE take 14 runs off Harshit Rana in the penultimate over and helped his side reach 249/8 in their allotted 50 overs. (ANI)