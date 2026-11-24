Centuries from Marques Ackerman, Wiaan Mulder and fifties from Tony de Zorzi and Marco Jansen helped South Africa bury Bangladesh under a massive pillage of runs to end the day two of the second Test on high. At the end of the day, SA was 494/7, with Jansen (67*) and Simon Harmer (0*) unbeaten. The World Test Champions had skittled out Bangladesh for just 91 runs in the first innings and lead by 403 runs.

Proteas started the day at 88/1, with Ackerman (46*) and Zubayr Hamza (9*) unbeaten. Ackerman reached his fifty in 61 balls and kept attacking Bangla bowlers before Khaled Ahmed removed Hamza (27 in 61) to undo a 96-run stand. Ackerman made it back-to-back tons in two Tests in 111 balls, with 17 fours and a six. He made the fastest 150 by an SA batter in just 137 balls, before perishing to Shoriful Islam for 150 in 138 balls, with 23 fours and four sixes. Proteas was 219/3.

Zorzi (66 in 137 balls, with seven fours) continued the pillage even if Proteas lost Matthew Breetzke and Ryan Rickelton for 20 each, reducing SA to 296/5. Zorzi had a 92-run stand with Wiaan Mulder, before the left-hander perished. Mulder stitched a century stand for seventh wicket with Marco Jansen, with latter reaching yet another fifty in 58 balls and Mulder completing his fifth Test ton in 177 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, before perishing to Towhid Hridoy on next ball.

Khaled (2/88) and Shoriful (2/95) were top bowlers for Bangladesh at day end. Earlier on day one, Proteas elected to field first and wiped out Bangladesh batting for a meagre 91 in 33.3 overs. Mahfijul Islam (23) was the only one to touch the 20-run mark.

Jansen (3/17) and Rabada (3/23) led the bowling effort with three-fers, while Anrich Nortje also got two. SA is leading the two-match series 1-0. (ANI)