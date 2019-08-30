Hamza Choudhury signs new contract with Leicester City

Hamza Choudhury has signed a new contract with Leicester City that will allow the club to keep him until 2023, the Club announced on its verified Twitter account.

A graduate of the Club's academy, Choudhury joined the Club as a seven-year-old and made his Foxes debut in an EFL Cup clash against Liverpool in September 2017, before making his top-flight bow at home to Tottenham Hotspur later that season and featuring in each of LCFC's final seven fixtures of the 2017/18 campaign.

The 21-year-old, who hails from Loughborough, has started all of City's Premier League games this season against Wolves, Chelsea and Sheffield United and has impressed in midfield for Brendan Rodgers' side after playing a significant part in pre-season.

An England Under-21 international, Choudhury featured on 12 occasions in all competitions for City last year and played a prominent role towards the end of the season by starting the final three fixtures of the campaign to help the Foxes to a ninth-placed finish in the Premier League.

During his time at Leicester City's Academy, Choudhury was part of the Under-18s side that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup in 2014/15 for only the second time in the Club's history and went on to captain the Development Squad.

"It is an amazing feeling to extend my contract at this great football club," Choudhury told LCFC TV. "From being here since the age of seven to extending my deal until 2023, it's been such a long journey and hopefully many more years to come.

"It is difficult to sum up in so many words, but I've enjoyed every moment of it. There's been highs and lows, like everyone's career, but I'm just enjoying it and trying to fulfill all my potential.

"From the age of seven, I've been coming to the games. I've been a ball boy for so many years and I've obviously sat watching the games as well, so to be able to actually put that shirt on and play in front of a full King Power Stadium every week, it's a dream come true.

"Growing up in the city, right in the center of it, I know a lot of the people that go to the games week in, week out, so it does give me and my family a lot of pride. Hopefully, I can carry it on."