US Open: Ashleigh Barty, Serena Williams progress to Round 4

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and America's Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (local time) after winning their respective third-round matches.

ANI New York
Updated: 31-08-2019 01:04 IST
Ashleigh Barty (L) and Serena Williams (R) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia's Ashleigh Barty and America's Serena Williams progressed to the fourth round of the US Open on Friday (local time) after winning their respective third-round matches. Barty defeated Maria Sakkari 7-5, 6-3 whereas Williams outclassed Karolina Muchova 6-3, 6-2.

The 23-year-old Barty had to toil hard in the first set against Sakkari, but she managed to win the first set 7-5. The youngster, however, made light work of her opponent in the second set by displaying aggressive gameplay and she finally ended up taking the set 6-3.

Williams, however, had a back and forth battle against Muchkova. Both the tennis stars had a tense first set as the duo went back and forth and at one stage the scoreline read 3-3. The American was however able to show her experience and she ended up taking the set 6-3.

The second set proved to be an easy challenge for the number eight seed Serena as she wrapped up the set 6-2. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

