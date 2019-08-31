Sports News Roundup: Serena cruises by Muchova into fourth round; Federer razor sharp in win over Evans

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Serena cruises by Muchova into fourth round

Serena Williams moved another step closer to a record-tying 24th career Grand Slam title with a comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova on Friday to reach the last 16 at the U.S. Open. Wimbledon quarter-finalist Muchova held serve for an early 3-2 lead in her first career meeting with Williams but the six-times champion cranked up the pace and won the next seven games to take over the match.

Report: Patriots' Edelman (hand) expected to be fine

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is expected to be fine after initially injuring his hand during the team's final preseason game, per a published report Friday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Edelman is expected to be no worse for wear after landing awkwardly on his left hand following a 20-yard reception early in Thursday's preseason 31-29 loss versus the New York Giants.

McIlroy closes gap on halfway leader Green at European Masters

World number two Rory McIlroy charged up the leaderboard to grab a share of second place on day two of the European Masters in Crans Montana on Thursday, one shot behind outright leader Gavin Green. Malaysia's Green sank eight birdies to sign for a six-under-par 64 and set an overall 11-under target at the Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, moving past overnight leaders Matthias Schwab and Mike Lorenzo-Vera in the process.

Wawrinka into last 16 after hard-fought win over Lorenzi

Former champion Stan Wawrinka fought off a spirited challenge from Italian Paolo Lorenzi to secure a 6-4 7-6(9) 7-6(4) victory on Friday and advance to the fourth round of the U.S. Open. Wawrinka did well to save 11 of the 13 break points he faced during the nearly three-hour encounter as he booked his spot in the U.S. Open round of 16 for the first time since he won the tournament in 2016.

Gauff sets up Osaka showdown in U.S. Open third round

Crowd-pleasing teenager Coco Gauff came through a tough battle with qualifier Timea Babos 6-2 4-6 6-4 on Thursday to set up a third-round clash at the U.S. Open against top seed and defending champion Naomi Osaka. The 15-year-old American phenom was forced to dig deep to become the youngest player since Anna Kournikova in 1996 to reach the third round of the women's singles at Flushing Meadows.

Reports: Broncos acquire CB Dawson from Patriots

The Denver Broncos acquired cornerback Duke Dawson in a trade with the New England Patriots, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. The teams did not officially announce the trade, however ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Patriots will send Dawson and a seventh-round pick in the 2020 draft to the Broncos in exchange for a sixth-round draft selection.

Federer razor sharp in win over Evans

After slow starts in his first two U.S. Open matches, Roger Federer took his game up a notch on Friday with a stress-free 6-2 6-2 6-1 win over Briton Daniel Evans to reach the round of 16 in New York. The Swiss great was brimming with confidence from the start, taking advantage of the speedy hardcourts under the open roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium on a warm and sunny day.

U.S. gymnast Simone Biles' brother arrested as accused shooter in triple murder

The brother of U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles has been arrested and charged with murder, accused of shooting and killing three people at a New Year's Eve party in Cleveland, law enforcement agencies said on Friday. Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, of Cleveland, was being held at the Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia on six counts of murder, three of voluntary manslaughter, five of felonious assault and a single count of perjury, according to a joint statement from the Cleveland Division of Police and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office.

Energized De Minaur sees off Nishikori in New York

Alex de Minaur reached the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time after he produced an inspired performance to upset seventh seed Kei Nishikori 6-2 6-4 2-6 6-3 in the U.S. Open third round on Friday. The 20-year-old Australian was in control from the outset, going up a double break in the first set and leapt in the air and pumped his fist when the Japanese sent a forehand into the net on match point.

Osaka-Gauff clash headlines U.S. Open Day Six

World number one Naomi Osaka takes on 15-year-old Coco Gauff and temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to the court to meet rising Russian Andrey Rublev in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. Defending champion Osaka appears to have recovered from the knee injury that forced her out of the Cincinnati Open earlier this month and will look to reach the last 16 when she battles the surging American.

