Reds-Cards postponed; pair of doubleheaders this weekend

Reuters
Updated: 31-08-2019 07:22 IST
Friday's originally scheduled starters were Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) for the Reds and Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47) for the Cardinals. Image Credit: Twitter(@Reds)

The game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of inclement weather, setting up a pair of doubleheaders this weekend in St. Louis. Saturday was already scheduled to be a doubleheader, with games scheduled for 1:15 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET. Friday's postponement will now make Sunday a doubleheader day, as well, with games at 1:05 p.m. ET and 7:05 p.m. ET.

Friday's originally scheduled starters were Trevor Bauer (10-11, 4.34 ERA) for the Reds and Dakota Hudson (13-6, 3.47) for the Cardinals. According to MLB.com, Hudson will start Game 1 on Saturday followed by Michael Wacha (6-6, 5.24 ERA). The Reds are set to go with Bauer followed by Sonny Gray (10-6, 2.92 ERA).

