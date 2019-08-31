White Sox OF Jay (hip) expected to miss rest of season

Chicago White Sox outfielder Jon Jay was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday and is expected to undergo season-ending hip surgery next week. Jay, 34, initially sustained the hip strain in March and didn't make his season debut until June. He played in just 47 games and was hitting .267 with no home runs and just nine RBIs. He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the White Sox last winter.

The White Sox recalled Ryan Cordell from Triple-A Charlotte to take Jay's spot on the roster. Cordell, 27, hit .227 with six homers and 20 RBIs in 81 games for Chicago earlier this season. He batted .275 with one homer and six RBIs in 14 games for Charlotte. --Field Level Media

