Mauricio Pochettino claims to have received 'plenty' of job offers

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he received 'plenty' of job offers from different clubs. "Yes, I have had plenty [of offers to leave]. Plenty in five years and Daniel [Levy] knows about some - but not all!," Goal.com quoted Pochettino as saying.

"[The offers were] from everywhere. Daniel knows very well how our commitment with the club is. It's massive, it's more than what is normal. But it's normal that different managers [to get offers]," he added. Pochettino further stated he is certain that other managers like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp also must be getting calls from different clubs. So, receiving calls or other clubs showing interest in him does not make him special.

"If you ask [Pep] Guardiola, if you ask [Jurgen] Klopp, if you so ask the best managers... For sure Guardiola is working in City and receives a call from a different club. Or Klopp or a different manager," Pochettino said. "It does not make it special to me. You asked me and that is my honest answer. But I don't want it, so don't use it to say how good I am because I said 'no'!," he added.

Pochettino said he is very happy and proud to be at 'one of the best clubs in the world'. "I am very happy to be here, very proud. Five years we signed for and started a project at a very different club - and now we are one of the best clubs in the world. We have played in the final of the Champions League and now the aim is to remain competitive for the future," Pochettino said. (ANI)

