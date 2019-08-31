Hazard not fit to play right now: Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane said that Eden Hazard is not fit to play right now for Belgium's upcoming matches. "He can travel with the Belgium squad; he can be seen by the Belgian team doctor; but he's not fit to play right now," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying.

"We know that he knows that and hopefully for the benefit of Belgium and everyone involved, he rests," he added. Hazard has been named in Belgium's squad for the September's Euro 2020 qualifiers. However, he has not even made his debut in the La Liga for Madrid yet due to an injury. (ANI)

