REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 pm GMT/10 am ET

After slow starts in his last two U.S. Open matches, Roger Federer took his game up a notch on Friday as he walloped Briton Dan Evans 6-2 6-2 6-1 to reach the last 16.

TENNIS-USOPEN-DAY-SIX Osaka-Gauff clash headlines U.S. Open Day Six

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World number one Naomi Osaka takes on 15-year-old Coco Gauff and temperamental Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to the court to meet rising Russian Andrey Rublev in the third round of the U.S. Open on Saturday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER-ENGLAND-NEW-WAT/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Newcastle United v Watford. 31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-BCA/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Brescia

AC Milan host Brescia in a Serie A match 31 Aug 12:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - U.S. Open

Action from round three of the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year. 31 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-UNB-DOR/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Union Berlin v Borussia Dortmund

Union Berlin plays Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. 31 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-LIV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Liverpool

Burnley takes on Liverpool in the Premier League. 31 Aug 12:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-SHU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Chelsea v Sheffield United

Chelsea faces Sheffield United in the Premier League. 31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-LEI-BOU/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth.

31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT SOCCER-ITALY-JUV-NAP/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Juventus v Napoli Juventus host Napoli in a Serie A match

31 Aug 14:45 ET / 18:45 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Norwich City. 31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-OSA-FCB/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Osasuna v Barcelona

FC Barcelona visits Pamplona's El Sadar stadium to play Osasuna. 31 Aug 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-BRH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester City plays Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League. 31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Aston Villa.

31 Aug 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT RUGBY-UNION-WORLDCUP-WAL/ (PIX) (TV)

Rugby Union - Wales Rugby World Cup squad announcement Wales head coach Warren Gatland announces his squad for the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - European Masters final round Day four of the European Masters in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

1 Sep GOLF-WOMEN-PORTLAND/

Golf - LPGA Tour: Portland Classic final round Coverage of the final round of Portland Classic at Columbia Edgewater Country Club in Oregon.

1 Sep MOTOR-F1-BELGIUM/ (PIX) (TV)

Motor racing - Formula One - Belgian Grand Prix Action from the Belgian Grand Prix - the 13th race of the Formula One season.

1 Sep 09:10 ET / 13:10 GMT CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX) (TV)

Cycling - Vuelta an Espana Day nine of the Vuelta an Espana is a 94.4km mountain stage from Andorra la Vella to Cortals d'Encamp with a summit finish.

1 Sep 08:54 ET / 12:54 GMT BASKETBALL-WORLDCUP-CZE-USA/REPORT (PIX)

Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Czech Republic v United States Basketball - FIBA World Cup - Czech Republic v United States - Shanghai Oriental Sports Center. We will summarize the day's action from other games in the wrap-up.

1 Sep 08:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers. 1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-WIN-IND/ Cricket - West Indies v India: Third day of the second test

Coverage of the third day of the second Test between West Indies and India at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica. 1 Sep

SOCCER-FRANCE-REN-NCE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Rennes vs Nice

Rennes, with nine points from their opening three games under their belts, host Nice in a Ligue 1 game. We will wrap up the day's other matches. 1 Sep 09:00 ET / 13:00 GMT

