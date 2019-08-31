Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the second cricket Test between India and West Indies here on Saturday. India 1st Innings:

K L Rahul c Cornwall b Holder 13 Mayank Agarwal c Cornwall b Holder 55

Chesteshwar Pujara c Brooks b Cornwall 6 Virat Kohli c Hamilton b Holder 76

Ajinkya Rahane c Hamilton b Roach 24 Hanuma Vihari not out 84

Rishabh Pant b Holder 27 Ravindra Jadeja c Bravo b Cornwall 16

Ishant Sharma not out 11 Extras: (B-11, LB-12, W-1) 24

Total: (for 7 wickets in 118 overs) 336 Fall of wickets: 1-32, 2-46, 3-115, 4-164, 5-202, 6-264, 7-302

Bowling: Kemar Roach 26-9-60-1, Shannon Gabriel 16-2-63-0, Jason Holder 28-8-62-4, Rahkeem Cornwall 36-10-97-2, Roston Chase 12-4-31-0.

