MLB notebook: Indians' Naquin (ACL tear) out for season

Cleveland Indians outfielder Tyler Naquin tore his right ACL when he crashed into the fence while making a spectacular catch Friday night against the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg, Fla. An MRI taken after the 4-0 loss confirmed the injury, and Naquin will miss the rest of the season. He was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Naquin, 28, batted .288 with 19 doubles, 10 homers, and 34 RBIs in 89 games this season. Cleveland recalled first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers from Triple-A Columbus in a corresponding move.

--The New York Yankees placed left-hander CC Sabathia back on the 10-day injured list with knee inflammation. In a corresponding move, the Yankees recalled right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He threw just 48 pitches Friday night against the Oakland Athletics before exiting with soreness. The ailment has plagued him all season and this marks his third trip to the IL.

Sabathia (5-8, 4.93 ERA) told reporters after the game he hoped to pitch again this season. The 39-year-old has said he will retire after the 2019 campaign. --The Milwaukee Brewers placed second baseman Keston Hiura on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring.

The 23-year-old rookie sustained the injury during Friday night's 7-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. Hiura is batting .301 with 16 homers, 20 doubles, 43 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 70 games this season. The Brewers also optioned right-hander Devin Williams to Triple-A San Antonio and recalled outfielder Ben Gamel and third baseman Travis Shaw from San Antonio.

--Field Level Media

