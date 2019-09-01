Pujols, Angels rally past Red Sox with 7-run 8th

Albert Pujols' two-out, three-run home run capped a seven-run eighth inning to lift the Los Angeles Angels to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Saturday night in Anaheim, Calif. The Angels entered the bottom of the eighth trailing 4-3 but strung together consecutive hits by Justin Upton, Kole Calhoun, and Andrelton Simmons to tie the game, 4-4. Two outs later, the game was still tied when David Fletcher lined a pitch from Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier (2-4) into the left-field corner for a double to score Calhoun and give the Angels their first lead of the night at 5-4.

After an intentional walk to Mike Trout loaded the bases, Brian Goodwin singled home two more runs to push the Angels lead to 7-4. Josh Smith replaced Brasier but fared no better, yielding Pujols' 20th homer of the season. It's the 17th time in his career Pujols has hit 20 or more home runs in a season.

It also was Pujols' 3,184th career hit, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for 14th on the all-time list. The loss denied the Red Sox an opportunity to pick up ground in the playoff race, as they remained 5 1/2 games behind both Tampa Bay and Oakland for the second American League wild-card spot.

After leading off Friday's game with a home run, Mookie Betts began Saturday's game with a single off Angels starter Dillon Peters. Two outs later, J.D. Martinez hit a changeup on a 1-2 pitch into right-center field for an RBI double and 1-0 Boston lead. The Angels had a chance to get even or go ahead in the bottom of the first against Red Sox opener Josh Taylor, who was making his first "start" of the season after 40 relief appearances.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out, but Taylor struck out Upton looking at a 3-2 pitch, then retired Calhoun on a fly to left to end the inning. The Angels managed to get even at 1-1 in the second inning on Trout's two-out RBI single, but the game didn't stay tied for long.

Betts, who finished with three hits in the game, led off the third inning with a double and later scored on Martinez's infield single. Martinez came around to score on Andrew Benintendi's two-out RBI single for a 3-1 Boston lead. The Angels rallied to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third on RBI doubles by Calhoun and Luis Rengifo, but the Red Sox regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Betts.

Peters went 6 1/3 innings, giving up four runs (three earned) on seven hits. He struck out six and did not walk a batter. Angels reliever Luis Garcia (2-1) pitched a scoreless eighth inning to get the win.

