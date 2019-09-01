Twins place RHP Gibson on IL

Minnesota Twins right-hander Kyle Gibson was placed on the 10-day injured list with ulcerative colitis. The Twins called up left-hander Lewis Thorpe from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday morning.

In 28 games (27 starts) for the Twins this season, Gibson is 13-6 with a 4.58 ERA, 146 strikeouts and 45 walks. He hasn't been on the injured list since 2016. Thorpe has appeared in six games (one start) for the Twins this season, going 1-1 with a 4.40 ERA. He has three walks and 14 strikeouts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)