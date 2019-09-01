India lose Agarwal early after not enforcing follow-on

India decided against enforcing the follow-on after bowling out West Indies for 117, despite gaining a massive 299-run lead on day three of the second and final Test here on Sunday. West Indies, resuming the day at a dismal 87 for seven, batted for 14.1 overs before getting all out in 47.1 overs.

India, who made 416 in their first innings, were 16 for one at lunch with Kemar Roach removing Mayank Agarwal (4) in the fifth over. K L Rahul (6 not out off 29 balls) and Cheteshwar Pujara (5 not out off 10 balls), both eyeing a big score, were batting at the break.

Lead pacer Roach (17 off 31), like in the series opener, impressed with the bat when the specialist batsmen surrendered to a rampaging Bumrah (6/26) who could not add to his overnight wicket tally after becoming the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick. Jahmar Hamilton (5 off 59) tested the patience of the Indian bowlers before Ishant Sharma got rid of him for his sole wicket of the innings.

The first to be dismissed on day three was Rahkeem Cornwall (14 off 31) who could not deal with a well directed bouncer from Mohammad Shami, spooning a simple catch to Ajinkya Rahane. West Indies did well to last a little more than an hour in the morning session after showing no application with the bat on day two when Bumrah wreaked havoc.

With a huge lead in the bag, India were expected to enforce the follow-on but Virat Kohli decided against it, allowing some rest to his bowlers. Roach provided an early breakthrough to the West Indies by trapping Agarwal in front with a sharp incoming delivery.

