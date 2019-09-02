Astros' Verlander has no-hitter through eight against Jays

Houston Astros right-hander Justin Verlander has a no-hitter through eight innings on Sunday against the host Toronto Blue Jays. Entering the ninth inning, the game was a scoreless tie, with four Blue Jays pitchers holding the Astros to just four hits. The Astros then took a 2-0 lead in the top of ninth inning on a two-run home run from rookie Abraham Toro.

After walking Cavan Biggio with one out in the first inning, Verlander retired 23 in a row through eight innings on 106 pitches. The 36-year-old Verlander has thrown two no-hitters in his 15-year career, most recently against the Blue Jays on May 7, 2011, when he was still with the Detroit Tigers.

The eight-time All Star and 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner threw his first no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12, 2007. Verlander entered Sunday leading the AL in ERA (2.69), innings (184) and second in wins (16) and strikeouts (243).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)