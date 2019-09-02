REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6:00 a.m. SGT/10:00 p.m. GMT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 6:00 a.m. SGT/10:00 p.m. GMT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning or on Media Express http://mediaexpress.reuters.com/planning-tools/calendar. TOP STORIES

GLOBAL MIDEAST-SECURITY

Netanyahu: Israel ready for any scenario after Hezbollah clash Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israel was prepared for any scenario after a cross-border clash with Lebanon's Hezbollah, but neither side seemed eager for another conflict.

HONGKONG-PROTESTS Hong Kong protesters target airport but planes keep flying

Thousands of protesters blocked roads and public transport links to Hong Kong airport on Sunday in a bid to draw world attention to their fight for democracy for the Chinese-ruled city which is facing its biggest political crisis in decades. U.S.

TEXAS-SHOOTING West Texas gunman killed seven and wounded 22, including toddler

A gunman who went on the rampage with an AR-type rifle in West Texas killed seven people and wounded 22 others, including a toddler who was shot in the face, before he was killed by police, authorities said on Sunday. STORM-DORIAN

Dorian hammers Bahamas as second strongest Atlantic hurricane on record Hurricane Dorian crashed into the Bahamas on Sunday as the second strongest Atlantic storm on record and inched closer to the United States, with parts of Florida evacuating and Georgia and the Carolinas bracing for wind and flooding.

BUSINESS USA-TRADE-CHINA

China, U.S. kick off new round of tariffs in trade war China and the United States began imposing additional tariffs on each other's goods on Sunday, the latest escalation in a bruising trade war, but U.S. President Donald Trump said the sides would still meet for talks later this month.

ECB-AUSTRIA-HOLZMANN New ECB policymaker Holzmann says sceptical of more easing

The new Austrian National Bank (OeNB) governor, Robert Holzmann, is wary about adding further stimulus to the euro zone economy, he told Austrian broadcaster ORF TV on Sunday, his first day on the job. ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-WASP-NETWORK Cuban spy ring the focus in political thriller 'Wasp Network'

A ring of Cuban operatives seeking to infiltrate anti-government groups exiled in Miami in the early 1990s is the focus of French director Olivier Assayas' "Wasp Network", a star-studded political thriller based on a true story. FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE-THE-LAUNDROMAT

Panama Papers revisited in Soderbergh's star-studded 'The Laundromat' A holiday tragedy sends Oscar winner Meryl Streep on a puzzling probe of ambiguous financial dealings in Steven Soderbergh's "The Laundromat", a drama based on the massive leak of offshore financial data known as the Panama Papers.

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN

Federer crushes Goffin to reach last eight Roger Federer destroyed David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0 on Sunday to reach the U.S. Open quarter-finals and keep his bid for a record-extending 21st Grand Slam title alive.

SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-TOT-REPORT Arsenal fight back against Spurs to draw London derby

Arsenal strikers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette inspired a stirring comeback against rivals Tottenham Hotspur to salvage a 2-2 draw in a thrilling north London Premier League derby on Sunday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS COLOMBIA-FARC/

FEATURE-Killings, threats and delays in subsidies disenchant Colombia's ex-FARC Ricardo Bolanos lays out a camouflage vest, a battery radio and rubber boots on his bed, cherished relics from his 45 years as a FARC rebel. Bolanos committed to a peace process hoping it would bring a different life, but like many ex-rebels, he is deeply worried about whether President Ivan Duque's government is truly committed to the deal.

2 Sep FRANCE-REFORM/PENSIONS (TV)

France's Macron embarks on perilous pension reform French President Macron appears to have backed away from increasing the retirement age in France by two years to 64 in a bid to defuse brewing public anger and the risk of street protests in the autumn as he embarks on perhaps the most politically perilous of his reforms. Consultations with trade unions begin Sept 5th

2 Sep POLAND-USA/PENCE (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Vice President Pence meets Polish President Duda in Warsaw U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds talks with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on the second day of visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

2 Sep WW2-ANNIVERSARY/TRUMP-ZELENSKIY (TV)

CANCELLED - U.S. President Trump to meet Ukraine's Zelenskiy in Poland U.S President Donald Trump to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during his visit to Poland.

2 Sep CONGO-UN/ (PIX) (TV)

UN secretary-seneral in Congo to highlight Ebola, peacekeeping United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is in Kinshasa to hold political meetings after meeting with Ebola survivors and health workers during a visit to an Ebola treatment centre in North Kivu.

2 Sep SLOVENIA-FORUM/

Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu speaks at Bled Strategic Forum Slovenian Prime Minister Marjan Sarec and a number of ministers from the region also speak at the forum dedicated to stability in the region. Story on merit.

2 Sep POLAND-USA/PENCE NEWSER (PIX) (TV)

Pence, Duda hold news conference in Warsaw U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw on the second day of visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

2 Sep RUSSIA-PUTIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Russia's Putin visits floods-hit Irkutsk region in east Siberia Russia's Putin visits floods-hit Irkutsk region in east Siberia, inspects a school in the town of Tulin

2 Sep HONGKONG-PROTESTS/ (PIX) (TV)

General strike called in Hong Kong Hong Kong braces for a general strike on Monday after a weekend of chaotic clashes between protesters and police. It is unclear whether a strike will actually take place but trade unions and students have said they will join.

2 Sep 22:30 ET / 02:30 GMT POLAND-USA/ (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Vice-President Pence holds talks on second day of Poland visit U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence holds talks with Polish officials on second day of visit to Poland to mark the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War Two.

2 Sep ITALY-POLITICS/

Italy's PM Conte confident to finalise talks over new govt by Wednesday Italy's PM Conte expectes to finalise talks over a new government within Wednesday, as 5-Star Movement and Democratic Party continue discussions to hammer out a deal over a common agenda and cabinet posts

2 Sep CONFLICTS / WAR / PEACE

BURKINA-SECURITY/ (TV) Verdict expected in trial of Burkina Faso attempted coup leaders

Two senior allies of Burkina Faso’s deposed former president, Blaise Compaore, and scores of others are accused of organizing a 2015 coup attempt against a transitional government. 2 Sep

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS USA-MEASLES/

U.S. provides update on its worst measles outbreak in a quarter century U.S. health officials provide updated figures on the nation's largest measles outbreak in a quarter century.

2 Sep CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

TURKEY-SECURITY/JUDICIARY (PIX) Turkey's Erdogan attends new judicial year ceremony

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan attends a ceremony at the presidential palace to mark the opening of the new judicial year. 2 Sep

BUSINESS / ECONOMICS NOVARTIS-MEDIA/

Novartis holds media day at Basel campus Novartis holds media day at Basel campus.

2 Sep MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL

Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate.

2 Sep ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/NO 7 CHERRY LANE (PIX) (TV) Hong Kong animation screens in competition at Venice

Animated movie 'No. 7 Cherry Lane' by Hong Kong filmmaker Yonfan premieres at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 10:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/BRIAN DE PALMA (PIX) (TV) Director Brian De Palma on Weinstein inspired film

Veteran Hollywood director Brian De Palma talks about his Weinstein inspired new film, abuse of power in the film industry and growing old. 2 Sep

FILMFESTIVAL-VENICE/JULIE ANDREWS (PIX) (TV) Julie Andrews honoured with Venice career Golden Lion

Actress Julie Andrews is presented with the Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement honour at the 76th Venice Film Festival. 2 Sep 08:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

SPORTS TENNIS-USOPEN/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - U.S. Open Action from the round of 16 at the U.S. Open - the fourth and final grand slam of the year.

2 Sep 11:00 ET / 15:00 GMT RELIGION

POPE-MADAGASCAR/PEDRO (PIX) (TV) Pope’s ex-student to welcome his mentor to Madagascar quarry 'cathedral'

Three times a year, Father Pedro Opeka celebrates Mass in a vast grey quarry in the hills above Madagascar's capital. This week, he will welcome his old teacher, Pope Francis, to see the chiseled granite altar. Opeka studied theology under the future pope in their native Argentina before dedicating his life to building communities for the families of Madagascar, one of the world's poorest nations. 2 Sep 03:00 ET / 07:00 GMT

POPE-AFRICA/TRIP FACTBOX: Pope Francis visits Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius

Pope Francis will visit the southern African nations of Mozambique, Madagascar and Mauritius from September 4 to 10 as a "pilgrim of hope, peace and reconciliation". This factbox details some of the highlights of his second trip to the continent. 2 Sep 00:00 ET / 04:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)