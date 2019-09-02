Dodgers RHP May struck in head by line drive

Los Angeles Dodgers rookie right-hander Dustin May was struck in the head by a line drive in the fourth inning of a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, and was removed from the game at Chase Field in Phoenix. With the bases loaded and one out, Arizona first baseman Jake Lamb hit a liner that appeared to hit May near his right ear. May collapsed on the mound as the ball ricocheted into short left field and two runners scored.

The ball might have glanced off of May's glove initially, and it appeared the pitcher hit the back of his head on the mound as he dropped to the ground. May remained on the ground for about 30 seconds while being attended to by a Dodgers' trainer, then rose and walked off the field under his own power.

May entered the game in the fourth inning and struck out the first batter he faced, Jarrod Dyson, before giving up three straight singles to load the bases. The 21-year old was charged with three runs on four hits in one-third of an inning. He entered the game 1-3 with a 4.07 ERA in five games, making four starts.

