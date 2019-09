Novak Djokovic's U.S. Open title defense came to a halt on Sunday when the Serb retired from his fourth-round match against Stan Wawrinka due to a shoulder injury.

Wawrinka was leading 6-4 7-5 2-1 when Djokovic decided he could not continue.

Also Read: US Open: Novak Djokovic trounces Juan Londero in second round

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)