Harry Maguire seeks improvement in Manchester United after draw against Southampton

Manchester United's Harry Maguire is seeking improvement in his club after the Red Devils witnessed a 1-1 draw against Southampton on Saturday. "It's another game where we've deserved to win. We've created the majority of the chances and we've dropped two points. The start of our season has been like that. We deserved to win at Wolves and then we conceded two shots against Palace and they scored two," Goal.com quoted Maguire as saying.

"We can definitely improve, especially on the ball. We gave the ball away far too much. We were too sloppy and we need to improve on that and show arrogance and be confident on the ball," he added. During their Premier League clash, Manchester United's Daniel James netted the first goal of the match. However, their lead came to an end after Jannik Vestergaard scored in the 58th minute.

Earlier, Manchester United drew 1-1 against Wolves and then faced a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace. Maguire said they got punished for not controlling the game.

"We're Man United - we want to control games. There were spells where we didn't control the game, and we got punished," he said. Manchester United will now compete against Leicester City in Premier League on September 14. (ANI)

